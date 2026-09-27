NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
It’ll be a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.
On Sunday, MLB announced the start times and TV channel for the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series.
MLB Announces Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, TV Channel
Here is the schedule for the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series:
Game 1: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29
Game 2: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30
Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 1
All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
Looking at the New York Yankees
The Yankees enter their final game of the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top American League Wild Card team.
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox enter their final game of the regular season with an 87-74 record. They are the second American League Wild Card team.
Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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MLB announced the start times and TV channel for the Wild Card Series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, Channel Announced