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New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, Channel Announced

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium this week.

It’ll be a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

On Sunday, MLB announced the start times and TV channel for the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series.

MLB Announces Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, TV Channel

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees is tagged out at home by Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Here is the schedule for the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series:

  • Game 1: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30
  • Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Looking at the New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Spencer Jones #78 and Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrate after scoring two runs during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees enter their final game of the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top American League Wild Card team.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs v Boston Red Sox - Game One
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: Raymond Burgos #79 hugs Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park on September 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images)

The Red Sox enter their final game of the regular season with an 87-74 record. They are the second American League Wild Card team.

Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, Channel Announced

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