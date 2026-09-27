New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, Channel Announced

The New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium this week.

It’ll be a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

On Sunday, MLB announced the start times and TV channel for the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card series.

MLB Announces Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series Start Times, TV Channel

Here is the schedule for the Yankees-Red Sox Wild Card Series:

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 3 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 1

All of the games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

Looking at the New York Yankees

The Yankees enter their final game of the regular season with a 93-68 record. They are the top American League Wild Card team.

New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox enter their final game of the regular season with an 87-74 record. They are the second American League Wild Card team.

Boston is 5-5 in its last 10 games.