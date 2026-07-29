Yankees Reveal Jasson Domínguez Decision Ahead of Game vs White Sox

The New York Yankees will be taking on the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series with the American League Central squad.

New York has taken the first two games of the series, so they’ll be looking to clinch a series win here. Right-hander Cam Schlittler will be on the mound for the Yankees, giving the team a good chance to win.

The Yankees are currently fighting for the top spot in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays, with New York sitting 1.5 games back. New York owns a record of 61-46 on the year, even with all the injuries to key players on the roster.

Jasson Domínguez Lineup Placement

Ahead of the game, New York dropped the lineup for the crucial matchup. Within, Yankees manager Aaron Boone placed outfielder Jasson Domínguez in the third spot, one up from where he was placed in Tuesday’s game.

Cam takes the hill in Chicago. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/1O57hxpewV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 29, 2026

Domínguez has seen an up-and-down season with the Yankees so far, but he’s been given more playing time due to injuries. Overall, the slugger has hit .239 with six home runs and 14 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .674.

The outfielder was once a top prospect for the Yankees, with the organization holding him in high regard. So far, he hasn’t turned out to be the star that New York has wanted, but given that he’s only 23 years old, there is still time for him to change the narrative of his career.

Jasson Domínguez Trade Rumors

With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, the Yankees have been one of the more heavily discussed teams around baseball. New York has been linked with a few big-time names this year, and the front office is determining how to proceed.

Domínguez has seen his name placed into different iterations of deals, with teams looking to bank on his upside. It remains to be seen if the Yankees will indeed trade Domínguez, but he’s clearly been a talking point this summer.

The slugger has weighed in on all the trade rumors around him, saying that he wants to remain in New York. Domínguez recently spoke with The New York Post to discuss all the rumors surrounding him.

“I love it here,” Domínguez said. “I signed here when I was 16, and I know everybody. I know a lot of people, a lot of people that I care about in the organization. There are definitely a lot of good people here.”

Domínguez wants to be given a chance to turn things around with the Yankees, and there is talent in him. But he just hasn’t been able to consistently prove anything at the big league level, leading to questions around his future in the Bronx.

The Yankees’ front office understands the situation that they are in, while wanting to preserve the future of the organization. But with all the pressure to win this season on this team, moving guys like Domínguez for help now could make sense too.