New York Yankees Announce Spencer Jones Lineup Decision Before White Sox Game

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Chicago White Sox in a 4-game series.

New York won on Monday and Tuesday and will go for the series win on Wednesday evening with Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Before the Yankees’ game against the White Sox, their lineup was revealed, and it features a notable Spencer Jones decision.

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Spencer Jones Batting Fifth on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Spencer Jones will bat fifth against the White Sox RHP Davis Martin.

Here is the Yanks full batting order for 7/29:

Yankees 7/29: “T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF P. Goldschmidt 1B S. Jones LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B R. McMahon 3B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop include Anthony Volpe being out of the lineup, Jazz Chisholm Jr. batting sixth behind Spencer Jones, and Ryan McMahon being back in the lineup.

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Spencer Jones’ 2026 Season Thus Far

Spencer Jones has been the subject of many trade rumors this season, so this next week stretch (five games) could be a big determinant of Jones’ status with the Yankees going forward.

However, with that being said, manager Aaron Boone has shown a willingness to keep plugging Jones into the batting order, with Wednesday being no different.

Over his first 80 at-bats, Jones’ bWAR is 0.0, and he’s batting .213 with six runs scored, 8 RBI, 2 HR, and an OPS+ of 82.

He’s had to pick up some slack in the Yankees outfield with Aaron Judge still injured.

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