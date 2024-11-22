Yankees Predicted to Sign 2-Time All-Star Outfielder to Replace Juan Soto

The New York Yankees are hoping to re-sign Juan Soto but if they don’t they will be active in free agency to sign an outfielder.

Soto is the top free agent available and Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he will sign a 15-year $645 million deal with the New York Mets. With that, Finkelstein has the Yankees signing Teoscar Hernandez to a four-year $85 million deal.

“The prove-it deal was a bet on himself, and a chance to win it all with the best team in baseball,” Finkelstein wrote. “Things worked out on both fronts for Hernandez, who put up an All-Star season and took home his first World Series ring. Now, Hernandez is ready to cash in and get paid. Entering his age-32 season, this is his real chance to get paid on a long-term deal. Since 2019, Tesocar is one of just a few hitters who has eclipsed 25 home runs in every full season.

“His 158 home runs over that span rank 15th in MLB,” Finkelstein added. “Many teams will call Hernandez to add some power to their lineup, but the differentiating factor in negotiations may come down to who is willing to commit the most years to him.”

If the Yankees do lose out on Soto, signing Hernandez would be the next best thing. His bat would help offset the loss of Soto and would come much cheaper.

Hernandez hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. He’s a two-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner.

Yankees Focused on Signing Soto

New York’s main goal this offseason is to re-sign Soto.

The Yankees traded for Soto for one season and the hope for owner Hal Steinbrenner is to keep him in the Bronx for the foreseeable future.

“Our fans really enjoyed having him in New York,” Steinbrenner said. “He’s definitely a significant part of why we got to the World Series. I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me. So, look, it’s been a priority. We wouldn’t have gone out to the West Coast if it wasn’t.”

Although Soto is the main goal for the Yankees, Steinbrenner says he isn’t sure what the chances are that they re-sign him.

“No idea,” Steinbrenner said. “We’ll be in the mix. I’ll leave it at that.”

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs in 2024 with the Yankees.

Hernandez Says Re-Signing With Dodgers Is His Priority

Hernandez signed a one-year deal with Hernandez last offseason and he hopes he can return to Los Angeles.

The outfielder became a fan favorite and had success in the lineups, so he’s hopeful he can re-sign with the Dodgers.

“My hopes are really high,” Hernandez said of re-signing with the Dodgers. “Like I’ve said before, the Dodgers are the priority obviously. I’m going to do everything in my power to come back… I want us to be here, I want us to be part of this. I have so many good memories here. I’ve learned a lot as a player, as a person. It feels great to be part of this.”

Hernandez hit .250 with 3 home runs and 12 RBIs in the playoffs.