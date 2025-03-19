Yankees Targeting Upgrade at Key Spot

Starting pitching isn’t the only problem area for the New York Yankees this spring. Third base has also been a sticky situation for the defending American League champions.

Even before spring training began, the position was not seen as a strong point for the team. That became even more obvious on March 1, as DJ Lemahieu, the likely starter entering the season, suffered a calf strain and will likely be put on the injured list before opening day.

Oswaldo Cabera and Oswald Peraza have been competing for the starting spot since, but neither is regarded as a long-term solution. So it should be a surprise to no one that the Yankees are reportedly looking for outside help at the position.

In a “what I’m hearing at camp” piece for The Athletic, Brendan Kuty cites a source indicating that New York “especially seems motivated to upgrade at third base.”

Trading For Pair of St. Louis Cardinals Would Help Yankees Fill Two Needs

A trade recently proposed by Zach Pressnel of FanSided would bring the Yankees a superstar third baseman looking for a rebound, along with a highly regarded starting pitcher, helping the team address both of its biggest needs. Pressnel suggests that New York should approach the St. Louis Cardinals about a deal that would bring Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray.

Arenado’s recent struggles are well documented, as his power numbers have dipped in the past few seasons. However, Arenado remains a superior defensive player, and he is just a few seasons removed from a 2022 campaign that saw him earn MVP votes after hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs.

As for Gray, he would be a welcome addition to a team that has lost a pair key starters to long-term injuries this spring.

New York Yankees Dealing With Significant Injuries to Starting Pitchers

Near the end of February, Luis Gil, the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024, experienced some shoulder soreness during a bullpen session. An MRI on March 1 confirmed a high-grade right lat strain and Gil was shut down from throwing for three months.

About a week later, Gerrit Cole went to the doctor for diagnostic testing on his pitching elbow. A few days after that, Cole underwent Tommy John surgery, ending the 2025 season before it even began.

The Yankees recently received a rare positive update on injury news regarding their starting staff. Clarke Schmidt, who had been scratched from starting Monday’s game due to shoulder fatigue, threw a bullpen session and said the next day that everything felt fine. Schmidt is scheduled to throw a live BP session on Thursday, and although Boone stressed that Schmidt will need to build his starting stamina back up, it appears that he will be ready in early April.

“They cannot afford to lose another pitcher in their starting rotation,” said Brian McKeon from the Locked on Yankees podcast. “So this was key.”