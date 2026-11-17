The New York Yankees have added left-hander Kyle Carr to their 40-man roster, shielding the 24-year-old from the Rule 5 draft with minutes to spare before the deadline for such moves on Tuesday.

Carr, the Yankees’ No. 12 prospect, was one of eight organizational Top 30 names who had to be added or exposed. A club that took him in the Dec. 9 draft in San Diego would have owed $100,000 and needed to carry him on its 26-man roster all season, or send him back for $50,000.

Among pitching prospects in the Yankees organization, Carr is ranked at No. 9 by MLB Pipeline, and he ranks fourth among left-handers.

Right-hander Carlos Lagrange, the system’s No. 3 prospect, and outfielder Garrett Martin also got 40-man spots, the team announced.

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Kyle Carr’s Path to the Yankees’ 40-Man Roster

Carr was born May 6, 2002, in La Jolla, California. He’s a 6-foot-1, 175-pound lefty who also bats left. Through his father, Darcy, who is from Sydney, Nova Scotia, he is eligible to play for Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

His road was bumpy. Tommy John surgery erased his senior season at San Marcos High School in 2020. After a redshirt year at the University of San Diego, he transferred to Palomar College near home, where he also hit.

In 2023, he went 12-1 with a 2.31 ERA there, striking out 111 and walking 19 in 78 innings. The Yankees drafted him in the third round, 97th overall, and signed him away from TCU for $692,000.

Baseball America ranked him 10th in the Yankees’ system ahead of the 2024 season, his highest placement. MLB Pipeline ranked him 11th before this season and now lists him 12th and outside its MLB Top 100.

Where Kyle Carr Fits for the New York Yankees

In 2025, at High-A Hudson Valley, Carr posted a 1.96 ERA across 119 1/3 innings and became the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year. It was a sharp turnaround from 2024, when he went 1-8 with a 4.76 ERA at the same level.

Double-A and Triple-A proved tougher in 2026. Carr went 6-8 with a 4.58 ERA, though he struck out 105 in 90 1/3 innings. That breaks down to 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA at Somerset and 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His minor league career line stands at 15-23 with a 3.85 ERA and 317 strikeouts in 327 1/3 innings.

He reached Triple-A on July 3, but an injured-list stay from July 21 to Aug. 25 cut into that time. His fastball now sits at 90 to 92 mph, down from the 91-97 range he showed at Palomar, but it generates plenty of weak contact. His slider has slowed from the low 80s to the upper 70s, while a firmer changeup in the mid-80s drops with decent sink.

Spring training brought help from an unlikely place. Gerrit Cole watched a bullpen session, spotted something in Carr’s delivery and suggested a different curveball grip.

“He mentioned something and it clicked,” Carr said, as quoted by MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch. Carr’s other stated goal is more velocity, and he identified the weight room as the route.

Carr has yet to pitch in the majors. MLB Pipeline‘s 2025 scouting report projected mid-rotation upside if he gets stronger and more refined, and his estimated arrival in the majors is 2027.

Next season, he likely starts back at Triple-A, according to CBS Sports.