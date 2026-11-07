Yankees Trade Pitch Lands All-Star Catcher From Athletics For 3-Player Package

The New York Yankees made it to the playoffs in 2026 despite a gaping hole at the catcher position, producing only a .598 OPS from all catchers in 2026. That was the lowest of any position on the Yankees.

But a new trade pitch published Friday by Baseball Trade Values proposes to solve that glaring problem. Under this proposed deal, Shea Langeliers would leave the Athletics for New York in return for catcher Austin Wells, third baseman Ryan McMahon and the Yankees No. 12 prospect, left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr.

The deal, posted to the Baseball Trade Values simulator, would add $6 million in cash from New York and scores 30.1 for the Athletics against 27.1 for the Yankees. McMahon’s surplus value sits at minus 8.4, Wells’ at 31.2 and Carr’s at 1.3.

With Yankees catchers finishing well below the MLB average catcher OPS of .684, the proposal raises an obvious question — not whether the Yankees need to upgrade the position, but what are they willing to give up to do it.

Langeliers, 28, was born Nov. 18, 1997, in Portland, Oregon, played at Baylor and went ninth overall to the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He debuted with Oakland in 2022 and in July started for the American League in his first All-Star Game, the first Athletics catcher to do so since Terry Steinbach in 1989. He finished the season hitting .262 with 23 home runs, 58 RBI and an .802 OPS.

A torn right meniscus ended his catching season, and he returned from surgery Sept. 12 only as a designated hitter.

“The whole goal was to get back and start balling with the boys again,” Langeliers said, after returning, according to MLB.com.

Wells, 27, is a 6-foot-1, 220-pound left-handed hitter born July 12, 1999, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Yankees drafted him 28th overall in 2020 out of Arizona, and he reached the majors in 2023. His 2026 line: .186/.292/.332 with 14 home runs and a 77 wRC+. Cervical headaches sidelined him in June, and he rebounded with a .787 OPS after the All-Star break, against .504 before it. His defense rates top-10 by Fielding Run Value.

McMahon, 31, is a 6-foot-2, 211-pound left-handed-hitting third baseman from Yorba Linda, California, born Dec. 14, 1994. Colorado drafted him in the second round in 2013, and he made the 2024 All-Star team before the Yankees acquired him in July 2025 and assumed a six-year, $70 million contract that still owes him $16 million in 2027. This season he hit .213, 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

Carr, 24, is a San Diego left-hander the Yankees selected in the third round of 2023. The organization’s No. 12 prospect went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 13 Double-A games before reaching Triple-A.

Shea Langeliers and the Yankees’ Catching Problem

The weakness was the bat. Ali Sanchez, a journeyman, became the club’s first right-handed-hitting catcher since Jose Trevino, with Wells and J.C. Escarra both hitting port side.

Langeliers bats right-handed and hit 29 homers in 2024, 31 in 2025. His 2026 expected slugging percentage landed in the 97th percentile, and his pop time in the 90th. Receiving is the tradeoff, since he leaves much to be desired as a framer and blocker, according to Sports Illustrated.

According to Joel Sherman, the Yankees expect to stick with Wells in 2027 while seeking a proven right-handed partner. This trade removes Wells instead of pairing him with Langeliers. On the other hand, Langeliers provides a significant offensive upgrade over Wells.

Austin Wells, Ryan McMahon and the Price for Langeliers

Financially, the Yankees shed McMahon’s $16 million, offset by $6 million in cash, and swap Wells, projected to earn $2.6 million in arbitration, according to SNY, for Langeliers, projected to earn $8.7 million in 2027.

The Athletics get a defensive catcher, a pitching prospect and a veteran infielder. According to Sports Illustrated, extension talks to keep Langeliers with the Athletics have stalled and the club needs pitching.

So who wins? The simulator picks the Athletics by three points, largely because Wells is worth 31.2 by himself. The production picks the Yankees, with an .802 OPS at catcher against Wells’ .624.

As for the price, Sports Illustrated‘s proposed version of a Yankees deal for Langeliers cost Carlos Lagrange, Spencer Jones and Henry Lalane. This one costs a No. 12 prospect, a .186-hitting catcher and a contract the Athletics would have to absorb.

So, who says no? Probably the Athletics — unless the team with the fifth-lowest payroll in MLB last year decides that the cost of keeping Langeliers around is just too much.