Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Jazz Chisholm Replacement in 4-For-1 White Sox Deal

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is headed for free agency without a qualifying offer from the New York Yankees, and a trade pitch published Thursday by Baseball Trade Values and aimed at the Yankees would replace him with a former Boston Red Sox prospect.

The Yankees’ $23.15 million qualifying offer to David Bednar came Monday, but none went to Chisholm, a strong indication that the Yankees are fully prepared to let Chisholm walk in free agency, opening a second base vacancy. But would White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth be an upgrade?

The site, which grades proposed deals with numerical values assigned to each player, would send Anthony Volpe, Elmer Rodriguez, Will Warren and Ben Hess to the Chicago White Sox, valuing that package at 53.4 in surplus against 42.2 for Meidroth.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Free Agency Leaves Yankees 2nd Base Open

Chisholm, 28, a two-time All-Star born in Nassau, Bahamas, arrived from Miami in July 2024 for catcher Agustín Ramírez and two infielders. He hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 homers and a career-high 41 steals this season, but struck out in 29.5% of his plate appearances. His glove graded at plus-15 Outs Above Average and minus-6 Defensive Runs Saved.

A year earlier, Chisholm slashed .242/.332/.481 with 31 homers. He then went 2-for-11 against Tampa Bay in the division series, made a throwing error in Game 2 and sat two games.

“This is where I want to be,” Chisholm said after the sweep, as quoted by the New York Post. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden was less sure, saying on “Foul Territory” he would “probably pass on both” Chisholm and Ketel Marte if he were still running a baseball organization.

Chisholm earned $10.2 million this season. He reportedly sought $35 million annually over eight to 10 years, while an executive projected three or four years near $20 million, according to MLB.com. Meidroth earned $789,100 last season, and is not eligible for arbitration until 2028.

Would Chase Meidroth Be an Upgrade Over Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Meidroth, 25, a Torrance, California, native and University of San Diego product, was a Red Sox fourth-round pick in 2022 who arrived at the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, and hit .276/.350/.415 with 16 homers in 2026. His .765 OPS topped Chisholm’s .711, and his 4.5 fWAR led American League second basemen, a full win above Chisholm’s 3.5.

Chisholm owns the edge in power and speed.

The price is four players. Rodriguez, 23, from Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, is the No. 2 prospect in the system and went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six starts, striking out 21 over 26⅔ innings. The Red Sox drafted him in the fourth round in 2021, and he came from Boston for Carlos Narvaez.

Volpe, 25, a Manhattan native and 2019 first-rounder, won the 2023 AL Gold Glove at shortstop. Volpe hit .212/.272/.391 in 2025 and returned from shoulder surgery to bat .245 with two homers in 2026, after signing a one-year, $3.48 million contract.

Warren, 27, a Brandon, Mississippi, native and eighth-round pick out of Southeastern Louisiana, went 11-6 with a 3.92 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 156 innings.

Hess, 24, from Charleston, Illinois, was the 26th overall pick in 2024 out of Alabama and posted a 4.45 ERA over 56⅔ innings before the 60-day injured list ended his year, after a 3.22 ERA across 103⅓ innings in 2025.

Competitively, Chicago gets a starter, a former Gold Glove shortstop and two pitching prospects, while New York fills second base but loses Warren’s 29 starts. By the site’s model, Chicago wins by 11.2 points, and Warren alone makes up more than half of Meidroth’s 42.2. The two clubs rarely deal. A seven-player trade in July 2017 brought Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York. The latest sent reliever Keynan Middleton to New York for Juan Carela on Aug. 1, 2023.