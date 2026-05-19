Yankees Trade Idea Lands Two-Time Cy Young From Tigers

The New York Yankees are struggling a little bit as of late. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and now sit three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

They are still 29-19 on the season and have the second-best record in the American League, but they have had some bad luck on the pitching side lately with injuries. They are still a team that is expected to be a clear contender this year and has lived up to that so far.

But after Max Fried’s injury, they may need another starting pitcher at the trade deadline. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports notes that while it is unlikely the Detroit Tigers trade Tarik Skubal despite their struggles, there could still be a number of teams showing interest for the two-time AL Cy Young winner if Detroit’s struggles continue. The Yankees were among the teams listed.

“Assuming he returns from surgery without a hitch, Skubal would instantly become the best available pitcher and the best available player period at the trade deadline if the Tigers do put him on the market,” Axisa wrote. “Every contender — Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, etc. — would make a run at him. The bidding war would be fierce.”

Yankees Named Possible Suitor For Tarik Skubal

The Yankees would have to give up a lot to land a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber, so they will need to determine if it’s worth it to sell the farm system for just two months of a pitcher who is dealing with an elbow injury and has a long injury history.

A potential return package might have to include both Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr.

The Tigers are going to be selling high on Skubal if he ends up on the market. They’ll want a lot of top prospects in return, even though Skubal is a rental, though rental starting pitching of this caliber will come in high demand.

The Yankees haven’t made a lot of big blockbuster trades lately, but the trade deadline would be a good time for them to do just that and put themselves in position to challenge the Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

The Yankees were a wild card team last year and fell short in the AL Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees Could Take Advantage of Weak American League

The Yankees are one of just four teams in the American League that are over the .500 mark, so adding Skubal would give them a serious advantage as they try to get back to the World Series for the second time in the last three years.

In fact, these teams are the only four in the AL that wouldn’t be in last place in the crowded NL Central, so now is a good time for the Yankees to pounce and potentially run away with pennant, creating a much easier path to the World Series.