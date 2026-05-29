Yankees Trade Idea Inserts Marlins’ $13 Million Reliever Into Bullpen for 2 Prospects

Perhaps the biggest item of need for the New York Yankees in 2026 is bullpen help. Every fan, analyst, and insider knows it too. The Yankees have one of the best starting rotations in MLB, so they can’t afford to spoil away good starts with poor bullpen play.

David Bednar is the team’s closer, and other leverage righties include Camilo Doval and Fernando Cruz. As the MLB trade deadline approaches in just over two months, it’s time to start thinking about potential options the Yankees could target, and look no further than ole “AL East” foe in Pete Fairbanks, who signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Marlins this offseason. It’s a good chance to buy low on Fairbanks, who recently had a stint on the IL, but has regained form as of late.

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Would Trading for Pete Fairbanks Pay Dividends for the Yankees?

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently predicted that the Marlins will move on from Pete Fairbanks this trade deadline, and the idea that Fairbanks will be moved isn’t far-fetched at all:

“Kind of weird circumstances there, but he has been solid since returning from the shelf, allowing one run in five innings of work over the past two weeks. And with 75 saves and a sub-3.00 ERA to show for his previous three seasons of high-leverage work, just about any team with bullpen needs—which ends up being pretty much every contender—will be interested in Fairbanks.”

The only issue with Fairbanks this season is that his ERA is absurdly inflated, which could be a good or bad thing for the Yankees if they make a move for him. But a good trade package, proposed by Heavy Sports for the Yankees to acquire Fairbanks, is handing the Marlins prospects Brock Selvidge and Kyle Carr, two pitchers, and it would be a classic ‘Brian Cashman’ buy-low deal where he doesn’t offload any top prospects.

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Pete Fairbanks’ 2026 Season So Far

The Miami Marlins are slowly slipping out of contention range, so thinking they could be sellers makes sense.

As for Pete Fairbanks in 2026, he has posted an ERA of 7.07 over 14 innings with six saves and 21 strikeouts. His FIP is 3.64, which ensured he’s gotten pretty unlucky over his handful of appearances (15).

However, things have gotten better for Fairbanks as of late. He’s posted three scoreless innings over his last three appearances with four strikeouts.

The Yankees, who are in need of another leverage reliever, should make a call on Pete Fairbanks, and maybe finally push guys like Ryan Yarborough and Paul Blackburn out of the rotation.

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