Phillies-Red Sox Trade Idea Sends All-Star Outfielder to Philadelphia as Adolis Garcia Replacement

When the Philadelphia Phillies made it a point of emphasis to add outfielders this offseason to help solidify that group of players, they hoped they’d get a little more offensive production from Adolis Garcia, who inked a one-year, $10 million deal after being non-tendered by the Texas Rangers.
With the Phillies being a red-hot team in MLB, there’s no reason to believe they will be quiet at the MLB trade deadline, and Philadelphia’s biggest need might be finding a replacement for Adolis Garcia in the outfield. Could Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran be a possibility? The rumors around Duran’s trade status are starting to swirl once again.
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Red Sox Predicted to Trade Jarren Duran; Is Philadelphia a Good Fit?
Adolis Garcia has just four home runs, 15 RBI, and a .201 batting average across 55 games with the Phillies this season.
As for Jarren Duran, it’s also been a slow start to his standards, but the former All-Star outfielder is starting to heat up.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently predicted that Duran will be one of three outfielders traded this season:
“After an atrocious April that culminated in a .481 OPS, Jarren Duran has come to life in a big way in the month of May with seven home runs and an .866 OPS. Yet, the Red Sox have continued to flounder in last place in the AL East, maybe, sort of, kind of trending toward selling at the trade deadline. For now, they’re still well within striking distance of a wild card spot, eight games below .500, but only three games back for the No. 6 seed. At any rate, of the 15 teams with consensus playoff odds below 25 percent, Boston was closest to being excluded from consideration at 24.6 percent.”
Jarren Duran has eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 50+ games with the Red Sox this season. He’s always been a prime trade candidate, but this could finally be the deadline that he ends up getting moved.
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Jarren Duran’s Fit with the Phillies
The current Philadelphia Phillies outfield trio is Justin Crawford, Adolis Garcia, and Brandon Marsh. Crawford is still a very young player who needs to develop, and Garcia and Marsh are MLB veterans.
Jarren Duran is a good mix of the two, and considering he’s primarily a left fielder, Brandon Marsh could slide over to right field in favor of Adolis Garcia, and Duran can then patrol left.
Expect the Phillies to be very active in MLB trade discussions this summer. Sitting at 29-27, Philadelphia is opening up a critical weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday evening in Los Angeles.
Phillies’ GM Dave Dombrowski is known to be one of the more aggressive front office executives, so nothing can be ruled out, as the Phillies still hold World Series aspirations for this season.
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