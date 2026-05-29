Phillies-Red Sox Trade Idea Sends All-Star Outfielder to Philadelphia as Adolis Garcia Replacement

When the Philadelphia Phillies made it a point of emphasis to add outfielders this offseason to help solidify that group of players, they hoped they’d get a little more offensive production from Adolis Garcia, who inked a one-year, $10 million deal after being non-tendered by the Texas Rangers.

With the Phillies being a red-hot team in MLB, there’s no reason to believe they will be quiet at the MLB trade deadline, and Philadelphia’s biggest need might be finding a replacement for Adolis Garcia in the outfield. Could Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran be a possibility? The rumors around Duran’s trade status are starting to swirl once again.

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Red Sox Predicted to Trade Jarren Duran; Is Philadelphia a Good Fit?

Adolis Garcia has just four home runs, 15 RBI, and a .201 batting average across 55 games with the Phillies this season.

As for Jarren Duran, it’s also been a slow start to his standards, but the former All-Star outfielder is starting to heat up.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently predicted that Duran will be one of three outfielders traded this season: