Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Reveals How Recently Acquired Eric Lauer Will be Used

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon for pitcher Eric Lauer. It was technically a trade because Eric Luaer was recently designated for assignment by the Jays, so the Dodgers received the southpaw in exchange for cash considerations.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed later Sunday evening, after the Dodgers romped the Los Angeles Angels for a consecutive game, that Eric Lauer will be used as a swingman reliever.

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Eric Lauer to Be Used as Swingman Reliever.

Per Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya, recently acquired lefty pitcher Eric Lauer will be used as a swingman reliever.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff has taken a pretty significant hit over the past few weeks, and the recent piece of bad news was Jack Dreyer going to the Injured List. Los Angeles also lost Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow to the IL this week.

So using Eric Lauer as a swingman is probably the right call, and the Dodgers remember what Lauer can bring after last year’s World Series matchup.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Mark Polishuk was quick to the signing and gave some insight into Eric Lauer’s contract status, and potential opportunity with the Dodgers:

“The Dodgers will owe Lauer just the prorated portion of the MLB minimum salary, and that number will be subtracted from the approximately $3.2MM remaining on Lauer’s 2026 salary. The Blue Jays will otherwise cover the rest of that $3.2MM sum, unless some extra money is kicked in from the Dodgers as part of a trade.”

“Ironically, Lauer now finds himself on a team known for non-traditional pitcher deployment, so it wouldn’t be a shock if the Dodgers again use an opener if Lauer is lined up to face a team with several tough right-handed batters atop a lineup. That assumes Lauer will start at all, though that is probably the likeliest scenario given the team’s rotation needs.”

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Eric Lauer’s MLB Career

Eric Lauer is an eight-year MLB veteran pitcher. Originally used as a swingman pitcher with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, Lauer joined the Blue Jays in 2025.

In 104+ innings with the Blue Jays in 2025, Lauer posted a modest 3.18 ERA. This season, over 36.1 innings, Lauer’s ERA is nearing the 7.00 territory, which is ugly. That led to his DFA, and the Dodgers swooped in to give him another chance.

Dave Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers coaching staff/ pitching coaches have done such a great job at picking up reclamation projects in recent years, and it will be interesting to see what impact Lauer might have with this current roster.

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