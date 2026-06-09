Yankees Trade Idea Lands Nationals’ All-Star Infielder as Anthony Volpe Replacement

The New York Yankees may need to upgrade at the shortstop position. They have Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe. A lot of Yankees fans want Volpe out of New York, and it’s only a matter of time until Jose Caballero comes down to earth.

With both cases being true, Brian Cashman should consider making a massive trade with the Washington Nationals to acquire CJ Abrams. If Volpe is optioned, the Yankees will have a need up the middle again, and Abrams has been a stellar hitter in 2026, and has been the subject of trade rumors for the better part of a year.

MLB.com recently named CJ Abrams as the top trade chip for the Nationals:

Abrams was a topic of trade buzz during the offseason, and his All-Star-caliber performance has heightened his trade value,” Jessica Camerato wrote. “Abrams, 25, has an enticing contract situation: He is arbitration eligible for two more seasons after this year. Among National League shortstops, Abrams entered Sunday ranked first in home runs, RBIs, wRC+, wOBA, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.”

If he’s seriously the top trade chip for the Nationals, why would the Yankees not come calling?

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Building a Trade Package to Land CJ Abrams on the Yankees

There have been several rumors swirling around the Yankees and which of their players/prospects could be available via trade. As enticing as it is to include Anthony Volpe in this trade package, it would just make less than zero sense.

A centerpiece of a potential CJ Abrams trade would have to include Spencer Jones, and then I think the Nationals would bite on a three/four-player deal that includes arms like Ben Hess and Kyle Carr.

CJ Abrams is an MLB All-Star infielder (2024) and very well could be returning to the Midsummer Classic this summer. He’s having a great year, and if the Nationals even remotely budge on making a trade including Abrams, New York should jump on it immediately.

That’s three Yankees prospects within the top-15 rankings in the farm system.

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Why Anthony Volpe Needs to Go

The Yankees-Anthony Volpe experiment feels like it’s close to coming to an end.

After a somewhat ‘okay’ start to his return to the Yankees lineup and shortstop position, Volpe’s batting average is down to .203, and he has just one home run, 8 RBI, and 12 hits in 59 at-bats this season. His OPS+ is in the 80’s, whereas CJ Abrams is just tearing the cover off the baseball on one of MLB’s best offenses.

Abrams is hitting .289 with 14 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 51 RBI, and 70 hits in 242 at-bats. It may cost more than the Yankees would like, but Abrams can hit both lefties and righties, and his left-handed swing would play well in Yankee Stadium.

As the summer progresses, expect Volpe to A. be the subject of scrutiny across the Yankees landscape until Aaron Boone puts his foot down on the situation, and B. the Yankees to steadily be linked to left-side of the field infielders as the MLB trade deadline gets closer.

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