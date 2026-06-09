Wild Phillies-Angels Trade Idea Lands $427 Million Player in Philadelphia for Gage Wood, Justin Crawford

This recent trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is WILD. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the speculative reports and rumors have been all over the place, and one name that is thought to gain a lot of attention is Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

And the obvious landing spot is the Philadelphia Phillies.

FanSided.com contributor Wynston Wilcox recently struck up a piece about the only thing keeping Mike Trout from being on the Phillies is Mike Trout, thus indicating that Dave Dombrowski would make a huge splash for the $427 million outfielder:

“Trout is a traditionalist and would rather stay with the Angels and be one of the few players to stay with the team that drafted him. Unfortunately, it will rob him of the one thing he needs: a championship.”

Everyone in MLB wants to see Mike Trout play in October, but the Angels would have to trade him in order for that to become a reality.

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Phillies-Angels Trade Prediction Lands Mike Trout

In a recent piece by Kerry Miller, which outlines a few massive trade proposals, one of them is the Phillies making a trade for Mike Trout:

“The Trade: Los Angeles Angels send CF Mike Trout to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Gage Wood and CF Justin Crawford”