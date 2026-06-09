Wild Phillies-Angels Trade Idea Lands $427 Million Player in Philadelphia for Gage Wood, Justin Crawford

This recent trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is WILD. With the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the speculative reports and rumors have been all over the place, and one name that is thought to gain a lot of attention is Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.
And the obvious landing spot is the Philadelphia Phillies.
FanSided.com contributor Wynston Wilcox recently struck up a piece about the only thing keeping Mike Trout from being on the Phillies is Mike Trout, thus indicating that Dave Dombrowski would make a huge splash for the $427 million outfielder:
“Trout is a traditionalist and would rather stay with the Angels and be one of the few players to stay with the team that drafted him. Unfortunately, it will rob him of the one thing he needs: a championship.”
Everyone in MLB wants to see Mike Trout play in October, but the Angels would have to trade him in order for that to become a reality.
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Phillies-Angels Trade Prediction Lands Mike Trout
In a recent piece by Kerry Miller, which outlines a few massive trade proposals, one of them is the Phillies making a trade for Mike Trout:
“The Trade: Los Angeles Angels send CF Mike Trout to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Gage Wood and CF Justin Crawford”
“Simply put, three-time MVPs don’t get traded. And while Trout isn’t operating at anything close to his 2012-22 levels of excellence of a cumulative OPS of 1.010 for 11 years, he’s still having a darn good season by normal standards. If you thought Carlos Correa getting traded from Minnesota back to Houston last summer was a big to-do, just imagine if Trout is on the move. We just need to figure out how to convince Angels owner Arte Moreno to consider it.”
And Gage Wood, barely even a whole year fresh out of college, is already being named as the Phillies’ top trade chip this season, which may be asinine in its own right, but look, the Phillies-Mike Trout rumors make a lot of sense when you take out all the personal factors. Trout is from the area, the Angels suck, and the Phillies need another outfielder with some pop.
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Mike Trout’s Trade Status
Look, all the speculative trade reports and rumors are one thing, but the Angels actually moving on from Mike Trout is another.
It’s very fair to assume that the Angels will end up selling this summer, but is Mike Trout part of those trade plans?
Trout is hitting .222 this season with 14 HR, 47 runs scored, 31 RBI, and an OPS of .834.
He’s tied to a 12-year, $426.5 million contract, which runs through 2030. The Phillies are really only one of a few MLB teams that could even take on that contract.
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Wild Phillies-Angels Trade Idea Lands $427 Million Player in Philadelphia for Gage Wood, Justin Crawford