New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Handed Bleak Future Outlook After Red Sox Series

Due to weather implications, the New York Yankees played the Boston Red Sox just twice over the weekend, with the Yankees winning on Sunday and the Red Sox winning on Friday.

With the looming return of Jasson Dominguez, some are questioning what the role of Anthony Volpe will be once he returns. Volpe did not have a great two-game set against the Red Sox, but what’s more concerning is his level of play in the field lately, and how it’s impacting the Yankees.

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Anthony Volpe Handed Bleak Outlook for Near Future

In the weekly ‘Yankees mailbag’ by SI.com’s New York page, writer Joseph Randazzo was asked by a fan/Yankees supporter, “How much longer does Anthony Volpe have?”

Here is what Randazzo wrote (on 6/8)

“It’s hard to imagine that Anthony Volpe has much longer. It’s one thing if his defense were sparkling and he were hitting this way. That version of Volpe we saw in 2024 may be gone, though, and his arm, which was never great, feels like it’s worse this year. That series against Boston showed us a lot. Volpe bounced a routine throw in the first game and then, in that second game, when Ceddanne Rafaela was rounding third and heading home, he could have thrown him out by a mile. Instead, Volpe sailed the throw, and it nearly landed in the dugout.”

Anthony Volpe has grown as a very controversial Yankees infielder, but it’s fair to believe that he’s received enough opportunities after his offseason shoulder surgery for New York to make a real decision on his future with the organization.

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Anthony Volpe with the Yankees this Season…

In 7 at-bats over the weekend, Anthony Volpe recorded one hit, and he has just one hit in his last 14 at-bats, which has dropped his season batting average to .211.

So, Volpe is batting .211 this season over 57 total at-bats with just one home run and 8 RBI.

His OPS+ has dropped down to his career average of 83, and Volpe’s strikeout rate is also started to creep back to his career average.

The Yankees open up a new series with the Cleveland Guardians this week, and if Volpe doesn’t have a good series, he may be optioned shortly after, or even during the series. At that point, the Yankees’ front office needs to seriously consider cutting ties with Volpe in some way.

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