Yankees Trade Prediction Sends Anthony Volpe to Atlanta Braves for $4.5 Million Reliever

The New York Yankees may have a decision to make on shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has actually played well over the last month or so. While the power is down for Volpe, he’s putting the ball in play much more and is a much better situational hitter this season, but how long will it last? That’s the million-dollar question.

New York has already proved it’s able to win with Volpe in the everyday lineup, and it could be beneficial for the Yanks to try and capitalize on his growing value. The Atlanta Braves stand out as a potential suitor due to their need for a middle infielder. Given the Yankees’ need for bullpen support, they could consider sending Anthony Volpe to the Braves in return for one of the Braves’ under-the-radar relievers.

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Should the Yankees Swap Anthony Volpe for a Braves Reliever?

Recently, New York Yankees writer for SI.com Joseph Randazzo named the Braves as a potential trade partner in a deal to offload Anthony Volpe:

“The Braves are in the same position as the Dodgers. They’re a contender who has struggled offensively at the shortstop position for the most part. Right now, their best option is Mauricio Dubón, who is slashing .264/.316/.417 on the season. He has stabilized the position for the most part, but Dubón has never had a full season as an above-average hitter.”

In a piggyback off that idea, the Yankees could ask the Braves for reliever Tyler Kinley in a return haul, and perhaps a low-level prospect as well. Kinley just returned from the IL for the Braves, and he’s been a serviceable reliever over the past few seasons. In 2026, Kinley has an ERA of 3.10 over 32 appearances and 29 innings pitched. He’s on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, and because Anthony Volpe has a few years left of team control, Atlanta might have to include a little more in a deal.

However, regardless of how well Volpe has performed this season, he would certainly be an upgrade over Ha-Seong Kim, who has been atrocious for Atlanta this season.

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Will Anthony Volpe’s Success Continue?

Yankees fans have grown accustomed to Anthony Volpe struggling and calling for his job, but what if he’s actually been hitting well? Will Volpe get praise for it? He’s recorded five hits in his last five games, and is hitting .267 (would be a career-high) with an OPS+ of 106 (would also be a career-high) scattered across 101 at-bats.

Over the past three seasons, Volpe has struck out 150 times in each campaign, which put him right around a 30-35% strikeout rate, but this season, Volpe has 25 strikeouts in 117 plate appearances.

As Randazzo outlines, maybe it’s a good time to capitalize on his trade value, but in the same breath, perhaps the 25-year-old Volpe has turned a corner in his development.

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