Philadelphia Phillies Make JT Realmuto Decision Before Padres Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in a three-game series. The Phillies won the first game of the series on Tuesday, and dating back to last week, the Phillies have won four straight games against the Friars.

On Sunday, in a series against the Dodgers, the Phillies had a scary moment with catcher JT Realmuto, who was hit by a pitch and had to be removed from the game. Realmuto enjoyed the luxury of a Phillies off day on Monday and was absent from the Phillies’ lineup on Tuesday in favor of Garrett Stubbs. However, before the Padres game, the Phillies released their lineup, and it features JT Realmuto.

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JT Realmuto Back in Phillies Lineup

Here is the Phillies lineup for 6/3:

Phillies 6/3: K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C A. García RF J. Crawford CF

Also, before the Padres game, the Phillies designated Nick Castellanos for assignment.

This JT Realmuto news, however, is good for the Phillies, because Realmuto has battled injury in parts of the last few seasons, and even 2026, so it’s a good thing his recent HBP did not set him back any more than three days.

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JT Realmuto This Season

JT Realmuto signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension this past offseason, and he continues to be the everyday catcher for the Phillies.

While his offense may not be as good as it used to be, Realmuto adds value in other ways, but is still struggling at the plate since May 1, per CBS Sports:

“Realmuto missed Tuesday’s series opener after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Sunday versus the Dodgers, but he’s back in there following a one-game absence. The veteran catcher enters play Wednesday having slashed only .192/.259/.260 since May 1.”

Over 39 total games played this season, JT Realmuto is batting .220 with two home runs, nine RBI, and an ugly OPS+ of 65. He hasn’t hit more than 14 home runs in a season since 2023.

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