TRADE: Phillies Acquire Versatile Outfielder in Deal With White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up their set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, winning the series 2-1.

On Friday and into this weekend, they will face the Milwaukee Brewers for three games.

During their day off on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Phillies were involved in a trade.

According to Passan, Philadelphia has acquired Derek Hill and international bonus money from the Chicago White Sox. In exchange, the White Sox received Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenares.

Phillies’ Land Derek Hill

As noted on Passan’s announcement on X, Philadelphia will welcome 30-year-old Derek Hill to the organization.

Hill is known as a versatile outfielder, which would certainly help boost the Phillies.

He is now in his seventh year in the Major Leagues, having spent time playing around the map.

In 2014, the Detroit Tigers picked Hill 23rd overall in the first round of the MLB draft. Years later, he made his debut in September 2020 with the ballclub.

Once 2023 rolled around, he found himself playing for the Washington Nationals. The following year was rather chaotic, shuffling between the Texas Rangers, the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.

His 2025 campaign was split between the Marlins and Chicago.

By the end of his season, he was slashing .216/.281/.328 with a .609 OPS and three homers through 57 games.

So far this season, he owns a slash line of .213/.284/.375 with a .659 OPS, smacking four home runs across his 50 appearances.

He’s not considered a lethal threat at the plate, but he does bring speed to Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies Ship Out Two Prospects

As with any trade, each franchise loses something. For the White Sox, this involved parting ways with Hill.

For Philadelphia, they opted to send out two prospects Dylan Campbell and Jose Colmenaros.

Chicago is experiencing more success this year, but as mentioned by Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, losing Hill likely wasn’t deemed a risk. He’s lost playing time, and bringing on new prospects could be a positive investment.

At face value, it seems as though the Phillies gained more in this trade than the White Sox, and while that may be true, Philadelphia can now move forward in hopes of gaining more traction.

The franchise is currently 37-31 overall, trailing the Atlanta Braves (45-23) in the National League East standings.

At the time of this writing, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports that Hill is expected to fill in at center field and right field.

With the MLB trade deadline set in early August, this is only the beginning of moves to be made across the big leagues.

Organizations are looking to place themselves in solid positioning in order to become serious postseason contenders. This is no different for Philadelphia.

While Hill alone isn’t likely to lead the Phillies, this could be one step in the right direction.

Philadelphia’s outfield hasn’t been too impressive this season — Hill has an opportunity to help turn that around.