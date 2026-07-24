Philadelphia Phillies Add 29-Year-Old Catcher Before Yankees Series

On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the New York Yankees (at home).

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Los Angeles Dodgers (also at home).

Philadelphia Phillies Add 29-Year-Old Catcher

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, the Phillies announced the news that they had called up Payton Henry.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Yankees, the Phillies placed catcher Rafael Marchán on the 10-day injured list (retro to 7/23) with left knee patellar tendinitis. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, catcher Payton Henry had his contract selected from triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Brad Keller was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Henry will wear No. 35.”

Henry last played in an MLB game during the 2022 season.

He was picked in the 6th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

The 29-year-old has spent all two seasons of his MLB career with the Miami Marlins (2021-22).

Social Media Reacts To Roster Update

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@wfreeman0: “Bringing up Payton Henry is incredibly boring”

@PhillyRegent: “What is the 3 catcher obsession…”

@AdamMack8727: “The Phillies strategy of having Garrett Stubbs on the Phillies roster to just keep the bench warm and then putting him on the IL with a phantom injury is really working out great right now.”