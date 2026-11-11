Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Tied to Intriguing New Team in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies did not extend a qualifying offer to third baseman Alec Bohm, and while they still could re-sign him, it appears that has ended his time with the team. This comes after the 30-year-old Bohm has been with the Phillies since he was drafted No. 3 overall in 2018.

Now, for Bohm, the question is about where he can reinvent his career, and what type of contract he can get going into a season where a lockout is expected.

According to a new report from Jon Heyman, there are some big-name franchises that could be on the lookout for Bohm. That includes the New York Yankees. In that scenario, he’d likely platoon with the left-handed hitting Ryan McMahon.

“The Yankees have prioritized the infield and third baseman after Ryan McMahon struggled so badly at the plate last year and also prefer a right-handed bat, so Bohm is a potential fit,” Heyman wrote.

The Yankees certainly need help at third base. In 2026, they got just a .629 OPS out of the position. That was 26th in the majors, with McMahon getting the majority of the team’s opportunities. Notably, McMahon does have one year and $16 million left on his contract.

Alec Bohm Had a Rollercoaster Tenure With the Philadelphia Phillies

When the Phillies used the No. 3 overall pick back in 2018, the hope was that he’d become their long-term answer at third base. Coming out of Wichita State, he’d been an All-American and seemed like the clear best option at third base in that draft.

By 2020, Bohm would be called up for the pandemic-shortened season, and by 2021 he had established himself as the Phillies’ starting third baseman. However, he struggled throughout 2021 both offensively and defensively, and ended up getting sent down in August.

In 2022, Bohm re-established himself as the third baseman for the Phillies. By this time, he started to see his on-field play improve. That improvement continued into 2024 when he had his career-best season, hitting for a .779 OPS and making the NL All-Star Team.

It was also in 2023 when Bohm showed the most defensive versatility of his career, playing 80 games at first base. He would fill in there from time to time throughout his tenure with the Phillies, including in 2026 following the Trade Deadline.

Despite that, Bohm struggled to develop the power expected of a corner infielder, particularly one who stands six-foot-four-inches tall. He never hit more than 20 home runs in a season with the Phillies, and in 2026, he saw his OPS fall to .698. That downturn in performance helped the Phillies decide to move on from Bohm.

Bohm played 874 games for the Phillies. In that time, he had a .273 average, .735 OPS, and 85 home runs.

How do the Phillies Replace Bohm?

Moving forward, the question for the Phillies is going to be how they replace Alec Bohm. The Phillies already have some major gaps in their lineup, particularly in regards to right-handed hitting.

Defensively, it is a little more straightforward. Bryce Harper will presumably go back to first base. Then, Bryson Stott will either return to second as the Phillies bring in a new third baseman, or he’ll take over full-time at third if the Phillies are able to bring back Luis Arraez. Of course, that then would leave a major gap in the outfield and not address the lack of righties in the lineup.

If prospect Aidan Miller can get healthy. He also becomes an option for the Phillies. That’s a big ‘if,’ though. Another interesting option might be Teruaki Sato, a Japanese third baseman coming over.

Regardless, Dave Dombrowski is going to need to get creative going forward. This in an offseason where there is set to be a major labor dispute.