Alex Cora Turned Down Phillies Job After Red Sox Dismissal

One of the bigger moves from the baseball world this year was the Boston Red Sox firing long-time manager Alex Cora after a slow start to the season.

Cora has been without a job since the move by Boston, watching the Red Sox catch fire recently. But the veteran is patiently waiting his turn, even having offers following his dismissal.

Alex Cora Turned Down Philadelphia Phillies

Cora appeared on the “Dirt from the Dugout” podcast with Karl Ravech, revealing his next steps in his career. The veteran manager also revealed that he turned down a job offer from the Philadelphia Phillies after the team fired Rob Thomson.

“I think at one point I’m going to get back. When? We don’t know,” Cora said. “I needed my family… At the end of the day, priorities are priorities. These people are amazing, and they’re loving life.”

The Phillies, like the Red Sox, fired their former manager and have played much better. With Don Mattingly at the helm, Philadelphia has placed itself right back into the playoff conversation.

However, Philadelphia has started to slow down again, and it could cause more issues to arise. But them going after Cora before Mattingly is interesting, to say the least.

Could Phillies Go After Alex Cora Again?

Since Mattingly isn’t under contract past this season, the Phillies could always try to make a run at Cora again. The fit is certainly there, and the talent is on the Phillies roster for Cora to work with.

Cora wants to manage a winning organization, and the Phillies have been one of the better teams in the National League ove the last few years. Phialdelphia just hasn’t been able to get ove the hump to win the World Series, and if that happens again this year, Cora could be the answer.

The veteran manager said that his fiancée, Angelica, will play a major role in his decision going forward.

“She was very honest after the situation in Boston and whatever could have happened. She was the one that slowed everything down for me and for us, making sure that the family was in the right place for us to move forward whenever we decide to,” Cora said. “Teamwork goes on the field and off the field. You have to surround yourself with people who understand this journey and this business.”

But having the chance to manage stars such as Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber could be very interesting to Cora. The Phillies have the tools in place to be a real World Series contender, and Cora could be the missing piece.

Cora spent parts of eight seasons with Boston between 2018 and 2026. In this time, Cora held a record of 620-541 during the regular season, with an 18-10 record in three postseason appearances.

The Red Sox won the 2018 World Series under the leadership of Cora, so he is someone who understands what it takes to win. But whether the Phillies’ front office will again make a case for the veteran manager remains to be seen as the offseason gets going in a few months.