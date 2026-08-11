Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change During Cardinals Series

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during the third inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
The Cardinals won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday.
The Phillies announced their lineup for Tuesday’s game, and there’s a notable change involving Kyle Schwarber.
Philadelphia Phillies Anounce Kyle Schwarber Decision During Cardinals Series
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 18: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 02: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a sacrifice fly to score Justin Crawford #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during a baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Schwarber is batting leadoff as the designated hitter. In Monday’s loss, he hit leadoff and played first base.
Harper was the DH in Monday’s game, but he is now in right field. Alec Bohm was out of Monday’s starting lineup but came in as a defensive replacement for Schwarber later in the game.
Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks up to the plate at Citizens Bank Park during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Schwarber has been the Phillies’ primary DH this season. But after the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants, Schwarber began playing some first base.
Harper had been the Phillies’ primary first baseman before the Arraez deal but recently moved back to the outfield.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 3: first baseman Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a two-RBI home run during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 3, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bill Streicher/Getty Images)
With Arraez as the team’s new primary second baseman, Bryson Stott is now the primary third baseman.
The reason Harper has been playing more DH lately is that he has been dealing with knee soreness.
So while playing Schwarber at first isn’t ideal, Don Mattingly does it to ensure the top bats are in the lineup without aggravating Harper’s knee problem too much.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 18: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Schwarber represented the Phillies in this year’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.
This season, the slugger has slashed .250/.473/.538 with 35 home runs and 69 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change During Cardinals Series