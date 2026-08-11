Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Change During Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to play Game 2 of a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 7:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Cardinals won the first game of the series 6-5 on Monday.

The Phillies announced their lineup for Tuesday’s game, and there’s a notable change involving Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia Phillies Anounce Kyle Schwarber Decision During Cardinals Series

Here is the Phillies’ lineup for tonight:

Schwarber is batting leadoff as the designated hitter. In Monday’s loss, he hit leadoff and played first base.

Harper was the DH in Monday’s game, but he is now in right field. Alec Bohm was out of Monday’s starting lineup but came in as a defensive replacement for Schwarber later in the game.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber has been the Phillies’ primary DH this season. But after the Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants, Schwarber began playing some first base.

Harper had been the Phillies’ primary first baseman before the Arraez deal but recently moved back to the outfield.

With Arraez as the team’s new primary second baseman, Bryson Stott is now the primary third baseman.

The reason Harper has been playing more DH lately is that he has been dealing with knee soreness.

So while playing Schwarber at first isn’t ideal, Don Mattingly does it to ensure the top bats are in the lineup without aggravating Harper’s knee problem too much.

Schwarber represented the Phillies in this year’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

This season, the slugger has slashed .250/.473/.538 with 35 home runs and 69 RBI.