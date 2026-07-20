Phillies Cut 133-Game SS Amid New Alex McFarlane Decision & Looming Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are buyers heading into the MLB Trade Deadline. Additionally, they have made some intriguing moves regarding Alex McFarlane and Jose Familia.

With the New York Mets in the rearview and their sights set on the Los Angeles Dodgers, things are getting real. To give themselves the best chance of going deep into the postseason, the Phillies must surpass the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, while the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals nip at their heels.

Here is what you need to know about the Familia and McFarlane news.

Philadelphia Phillies Release Jose Familia

Sometimes the best thing for an organization is to add a player. Other times, it’s best to just let go.

The latter appears to be the case with Familia. The organization released the 6-foot-2, 163-pound shortstop from its organization. It’s been an underreported move, as it doesn’t contain the same kind of flash and pizzazz as a new signing or draft selection.

Jose Familia’s Tenure With the Phillies

This significant development comes less than two years after he was signed by the organization.

On January 15th, 2024, the Phillies signed Familia. He has spent three years with the organization. In his first year, he played in the DSL and was promoted to the FCL last year, where he continued to play until his release.

Familia played 133 games with the organization. He recorded six home runs, 34 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 77 hits, to go along with a .185 batting average.

Philles Reportedly Call Up Alex McFarlane Ahead Of Los Angeles Dodgers Series

On Monday night, the Phillies take on the reigning World Series Champions. Before the game, they announced an update on McFarlane.

The club has not yet made this official, but they have reportedly called up one of the top pitching prospects in McFarlane.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound hurler has been pitching out of the bullpen this year in Double-A action. McFarlane has pitched in 32 games, recording 12 saves and 47 strikeouts in 35 innings.

McFarlane boasts a 2.06 ERA. Additionally, he has an impressive fastball. It sits around 97 MPH and tops out at 101 MPH.

Phillies Trade Rumblings

It’s the worst-kept secret in baseball that the Phillies need help in their bullpen. Is McFarlane the arm for the job?

They won’t know unless they try.

With Brad Keller on the shelf for the rest of the season, they must act on their lackluster bullpen (outside of Jhoan Duran). There are several trade candidates that could provide depth for the team.

Luke Weaver, Josh Hader, Bryan Abreu, and Mark Leiter Jr could all provide some stability for the Phillies in high-leverage situations. Naturally, the best of those options just so happens to be Weaver.

Duran is the team’s best reliever and their closer. Ideally, the Phillies would acquire someone who could close out games in a pinch in addition to being Duran’s main set-up arm.

Weaver has 13 holds on the year, which is the same as Keller before he was shut down. The next closest in holds out of this crop of arms is Abreu, who has five.

It’s not a deep trade market as far as relievers go. However, if the Phillies act now, they can get the best one available before anyone else beats them to the punch.