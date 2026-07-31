Phillies Make Major Andrew Painter Move Before Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the thick of the National League wild card race, which means they could be very busy ahead of the trade deadline. The Phillies have some areas that could use some help, such as their outfield and the starting rotation, which has led to them being linked to a handful of players as the deadline draws near.

While Philly has a solid trio of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo leading the way, it needs to find two more guys who can reliably round out the rotation. The hope was that Andrew Painter could help out entering the year, but he struggled mightily early in the season before getting sent back to the minors. With the deadline right around the corner, the team has reportedly made a major decision on Painter’s future with the team.

Phillies Set to Recall Andrew Painter to the Majors

One of the top pitching prospects in baseball entering the year, Philadelphia had high hopes for Painter after he earned a spot in the majors out of Spring Training. Instead, Painter struggled mightily in his first 14 appearances of the year (1-8, 7.06 ERA, 53 K, 1.66 WHIP), which led to the team sending him back down to Triple-A.

While he’s been better in the minors (1-2, 4.56 ERA, 25 K, 1.44 WHIP), he still hasn’t looked like the dominant pitcher he was during his meteoric rise through the team’s farm system. In the majors, Philly has struggled to find a proper replacement for Painter, which is why it is looking for more starting pitching help at the deadline.

The Phillies aren’t giving up on Painter just yet, but they need someone who can come in and immediately contribute in the majors. Despite that, the team has decided to give Painter another shot before the trade deadline, as it is calling him back up to the majors on Friday, with the expectation being that he will draw the start in Philadelphia’s upcoming contest against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Andrew Painter is in Baltimore. Phillies are TBA for tonight’s pitcher,” Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported in a post on X.

Phillies Hoping Andrew Painter Can Find His Footing

The Phillies need someone to take the mound against the Orioles, so that is their main reason for promoting Painter back to the majors. However, the timing of this move can’t be ignored, as the team is giving Painter another shot to prove he can hold down a spot in the rotation before it potentially acquires another starter at the deadline.

You can make an argument that Painter’s performance could dictate how Philly approaches the upcoming trade deadline, but chances are the front office, led by Dave Dombrowski, is going to be aggressive one way or another. However, after his early struggles this season, it’s clear that Painter’s upcoming start against Baltimore is very important for both him and his team.