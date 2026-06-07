Phillies’ Andrew Painter Explains What He Needs To Change on the Mound

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped their latest matchup against the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Saturday.

Part of the Phillies’ problems at this time involves 23-year-old pitcher Andrew Painter, who is struggling with command on the mound.

Phillies’ Andrew Painter Pinpoints What Must Change

As reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, during Painter’s latest media appearance, he weighed in on his performance lately.

“You know, I made a couple of adjustments. I made some bad pitches out there in the third to give up homers, but I kinda just have to dig deep and go at guys, be aggressive in the zone,” he stated. “It wasn’t a whole lot of hard contact. A couple of bloops here and there. But, you know, outside of the homers, but just got to be more aggressive.”

According to Cole Weintraub of NCS Sports Philadelphia, the young arm also explained the root of his troubles.

“Just command. It’s a tough way to start the game,” said Painter. “You walk [three of the] first four hitters of that game, you’re really not giving yourself a chance. Just got to be better commanding the ball and be a little more aggressive in the zone.”

Overall, his stat sheet this season reflects a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 58.0 innings of work through 12 games, 11 of which he started.

Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Shares Thoughts on Painter

As further reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, 28-year-old outfielder Brandon Marsh spoke with the media and opened up about Painter’s standing.

“You know, tough start for him, but he finished strong and he knows what he needs to do,” he explained. “And he’s a professional, he’s going to work at it and he’s going to overcome it. We’ve got all the faith in the world in him, but yeah, that was huge for him… having to grind out those last couple [of] innings.”

During Saturday’s clash, Marsh went 4-for-2 and recorded one double, one home run and one RBI.

This season, Marsh is slashing .335/.363/.507 with a promising .870 OPS and seven homers and 28 RBIs through his 59 game appearances thus far.

Marsh is experiencing a hot stretch at the plate — one of the best in his six-year career in the Major Leagues.

Up Next for the Phillies

On Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET, Philadelphia will be playing its series finale against Chicago at Citizens Bank Park.

There’s still time for the Phillies to clinch the series victory, as they defeated the White Sox 8-6 on Friday, June 5.

However, to come out on top, the ballclub must be squared away on all ends.

Over the years, Chicago has not been taken seriously in baseball, but things are starting to turn around this year. They’re now 34-30 overall in the American League Central, trailing just the Cleveland Guardians at 37-29.

Considering their humiliating records in previous years, their 2026 campaign has truly been something special.

Philadelphia is also 34-30 overall and comes in second in the National League East. The Atlanta Braves continue to hold the helm at No. 1 with their 44-21 overall record.

The Phillies have some serious work to do if they want to continue climbing, and it starts with Painter on the mound.