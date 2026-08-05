Phillies Star Bryce Harper Opens Up About Playing Outfield Again After Nationals Win

It had been four seasons since Bryce Harper last played a game in the outfield for the Philadelphia Phillies. Following the Luis Arraez trade, Harper started in right field in the team’s 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old was immediately tested in his first game. Nationals right fielder Dylan Crews hit Jesus Luzardo’s first pitch of the night right at him. Harper secured Crews’ 88.1 MPH liner for the first out.

“It’s baseball,” Harper told 94 WIP’s Dave Uram. “I feel like that was granted to happen for me, or Stotter, or Bohmer as well.”

Perhaps adding more to this moment was that his return to the outfield came against the team he played that position for to start his career. Harper played exclusively in the outfield with the Nationals before coming to the Phillies before the 2019 season.

Bryce Harper on Playing the Outfield for the First Time Since 2022

Bryce Harper’s move to the outfield ultimately was to accommodate their top trade deadline acquisition. The Phillies sought to upgrade their lineup at the trade deadline. Ultimately, the club decided to take a chance on Arraez.

The trade caused the Phillies to reconfigure their entire infield defense. To accommodate the four-time All-Star, the club moved Bryson Stott to third base, Alec Bohm to first, and Harper to right field.

“It felt good,” Harper told 94 WIP’s Dave Uram. “I think the hardest part for me is going back on the ball. Anything coming in, I think I’m going to be okay. It’s relearning and going back on the ball a little bit.”

For Harper, it’s going to take a lot of work to get used to playing the outfield again. This arrangement is mostly temporary to get through the rest of the season. With Arraez and Bohm headed for free agency, Harper will likely start at first base in 2027.

Harper has stated in the past that he’s willing to make accommodations to put the team in a better place to win. It was a statement he reiterated while reacting to the Arraez trade before the start of the series against the Nationals.

The onus is now on the club to make good on their star player’s sacrifice and make a deep postseason run.

Bryce Harper on Luis Arraez’s Phillies Debut

Luis Arraez paid immediate dividends in his team debut, driving in their first two runs of the night. He singled in the first and doubled in the third to put Philadelphia up 2-0.

“Lui didn’t waste any time, and that’s why he’s here,” said Harper. “Obviously a great day for the Phillies, just got to keep going.”

Arraez is known for having the best bat-to-ball skills in the league.

Another player the Phillies acquired in the Arraez trade made his debut in the game. Following eight scoreless innings from Jesus Luzardo, right-hander Caleb Kilian closed it out.

Kilian allowed a single, but rung up Harry Ford and Jose Tena on strikes to close out the win. The former Cub and Giant figures to play a key role in the Phillies bullpen down the stretch, likely forming the bridge ahead of All-Star closer Jhoan Duran.