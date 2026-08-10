Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Injury News Before Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies began a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

Bryce Harper is batting third as the designated hitter in the series opener.

Ahead of Monday’s game, Phillies manager Don Mattingly revealed injury news on Harper.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Update

The Athletic’s Charlotte Varnes wrote (X): “Harper has some knee soreness that’s worsened a bit with playing the OF, so the Phillies opted to DH him”

Varnes added: “On Harper: Mattingly said Harper hit a ball off his knee sometime before the All-Star break (so prior to moving to the OF). “Different things that (have) kind of been there. We figured him getting out there was going to push some things. (We’re) staying on top of it.””

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper

The Phillies moved Harper to an outfield role after acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

After acquiring Arraez, the Phillies moved Bryson Stott from second to third base. Alec Bohm now mainly plays first base.

And with Harper now frequently serving as the DH due to his knee soreness, Kyle Schwarber has started occasionally playing first base while Bohm sits on the bench.

Harper represented the Phillies in this year’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

In 119 games this year, Harper has posted 2.4 bWAR and a .255/.368/.501 slash line with 25 home runs and 71 RBI.

Harper appears on track to be a Hall of Famer. He has accumulated 56.2 bWAR while winning two MVPs, four Silver Sluggers, Rookie of the Year, NLCS MVP and nine All-Star nods.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second National League Wild Card spot with a 63-56 record.

Philadelphia is 8 1/2 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.