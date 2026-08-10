Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Injury News Before Cardinals Series

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 28: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after grounding out in the eighth inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Bryce Harper is batting third as the designated hitter in the series opener.
Ahead of Monday’s game, Phillies manager Don Mattingly revealed injury news on Harper.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Update
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 3: first baseman Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a two-RBI home run during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 3, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bill Streicher/Getty Images)
Varnes added: “On Harper: Mattingly said Harper hit a ball off his knee sometime before the All-Star break (so prior to moving to the OF). “Different things that (have) kind of been there. We figured him getting out there was going to push some things. (We’re) staying on top of it.””
Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an out in the top of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Yankees 11-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
After acquiring Arraez, the Phillies moved Bryson Stott from second to third base. Alec Bohm now mainly plays first base.
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 31: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
And with Harper now frequently serving as the DH due to his knee soreness, Kyle Schwarber has started occasionally playing first base while Bohm sits on the bench.
Harper represented the Phillies in this year’s All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after a fly out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
In 119 games this year, Harper has posted 2.4 bWAR and a .255/.368/.501 slash line with 25 home runs and 71 RBI.
Harper appears on track to be a Hall of Famer. He has accumulated 56.2 bWAR while winning two MVPs, four Silver Sluggers, Rookie of the Year, NLCS MVP and nine All-Star nods.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Derek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his walk-off RBI single with teammates after winning the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
The Phillies are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second National League Wild Card spot with a 63-56 record.
Philadelphia is 8 1/2 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Injury News Before Cardinals Series