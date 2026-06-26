Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Clear Message After Nationals Series Win

The Philadelphia Phillies have re-established themselves as a team to be reckoned with in 2026. With their series triumph over the Washington Nationals, they’ve climbed to within four games of the National League East lead.

In all three wins, the Phillies took the lead in the ninth inning. In the finale, it was Bryce Harper who provided the big home run against his former club. Harper appeared in the postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s broadcast of the game.

“We’re coming, watch out,” said Harper. “Obviously we’re a great ballclub. We knew we had it in us. We’re playing good baseball right now; it’s a great ballclub that we have. We have a lot of fun and we’re a great team. We just got to keep going.”

Since the Phillies changed managers on April 28, the team is 36-17. By playing nearly .700 baseball for a month and a half, a National League East that seemed too big to overcome has suddenly come within reach again.

Phillies Pass Key Test vs. Nationals

The Phillies have played well under interim manager Don Mattingly, but they needed to show more growth. The Nationals series was exactly what they needed.

Philadelphia was punched in the mouth in the opener, despite a strong outing from Alan Rangel. Their issues with left-handed pitching were a problem, as Foster Griffin enjoyed one of the best starts in their career.

But the Phillies found a way to punch back. Twice, they overcame 5-0 deficits in the series to win. One of those games came with their ace on the mound, as Sanchez surrendered five runs in six innings.

The Phillies exploited a Washington bullpen that has struggled to hold leads. The Nationals have blown 24 leads this season, with Philadelphia responsible for the last four.

Perhaps it was the way they went about it that mattered too. In back-to-back games, they were down to their final strike and the tying run still in the on-deck circle. That marked the first time in MLB history that a team accomplished that.

All three of their wins featured a game-winning home run in the ninth. The home runs were hit by three different players: Bryson Stott, Derek Hill, and Bryce Harper. Two of those home runs were set up by Kyle Schwarber, who battled back issues in the series.

Bryce Harper Explains Home Run Celebration

Bryce Harper had the game’s defining at-bat. After Kyle Schwarber’s single put the go-ahead run on base, Harper drove Gus Varland’s changeup into the left field seats.

Before the home run, Nationals fans were heckling Harper. After quieting the crowd, the Phillies first baseman gave a one-finger gesture after rounding first base. Harper later clarified it was his ring finger.

“Obviously everybody heard it,” said Harper, video courtesy of On Pattison. “We heard it the other night when they were doing the same to Trea (Turner). Which is crazy because they probably don’t know their history a little bit, winning a World Series here.”

Turner was a member of the 2019 Nationals championship team. Harper was previously the franchise player for Washington before coming to Philadelphia.

“It’s part of it. I love coming here and playing here, I’m very familiar ballpark. I love hitting here.”

That gesture brought back shades of the 2023 postseason. Nick Castellanos gave his own dugout the ring finger salute after a big knock against the Miami Marlins. The team adopted that celebration after defeating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

The Phillies may have similar championship aspirations in 2026 as they did in 2023. They are still key areas for the club to address at the deadline, but the foundation might be there for another championship run.