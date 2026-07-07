Bryce Harper Makes Announcement Ahead of 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Phillies are a week away from hosting the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. It’ll be the first time they’ve hosted in 30 years.

At their home ballpark, the Phillies will have players representing the team. Jhoan Duran, Cristopher Sánchez, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, and Bryce Harper.

Harper was this year’s “Legend Pick” by commissioner Rob Manfred.

A week before his ninth All-Star appearance, Harper made an announcement, honoring the city of Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper Releases New Cleat With Under Armor to Honor Philadelphia’s Septa Transit System

Philadelphia sports anchor John Clark shared to X that Bryce Harper unveiled a new cleat with Under Armor to pay tribute to the Philly’s Septa transit system.

“Bryce Harper has released a new cleat with a tribute to Philly’s Septa transit system,” Clark wrote. “It’s the Under Armour Harper 11.”

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)<!–TgQPHd||[[“https://www.septa.org/”,null,null,[null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,[{“1218″:[16]}]],16,null,”Septa”,”Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority | Serving Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Find a Route. Find a Station. Plan Your Trip. Search for a route. Search for a station. Start location. End location. Go. Alerts Schedules Fares. Real-time Map.”,null,”Septa”,”https://encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com/faviconV2?url\u003dhttps://www.septa.org\u0026client\u003dAIM\u0026size\u003d128\u0026type\u003dFAVICON\u0026fallback_opts\u003dTYPE,SIZE,URL”,[[1783449816073570,137631769,4010414102],null,null,null,null,[[2,0,0,11]]],null,”f25d4823-e0ab-4d48-9a85-bd31554089cd”]]–> is Philly’s major public transportation system that connects the four surrounding suburban counties via buses, subways, trolleys, and Regional Rail lines.

Under Armor, Under Armor dugout, and Harper made a joint post on Instagram to unveil the show and the meaning behind them:

“The launch colorway of Bryce Harper’s 11th signature cleat with Under Armour is inspired by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) that powers the greater Philadelphia region. No matter where you’re headed or where you’re coming from, all routes lead back to the Bank for where the game’s brightest stars shine the greatest.”

The colors on the cleat are inspired by Septa’s route lines, to which there are currently 196 active routes between the different modes of transportation.

Harper has been a Philly native since March of 2019 when he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract. Since then, he has cemented himself in Philly history.

He was MVP in 2021, NLCS 2022 MVP, received a Silver Slugger, and the Hank Aaron Award during his time as a Philly.

Bryce Harper Has Not Yet Decided If He Will Partake in the Home Run Derby

In 2018, Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby while representing the Washington Nationals at their home ballpark. He defeated now teammate, Kyle Schwarber in the final round 19-18.

Now, on a new team, Harper has the chance to do it again in his other home ballpark, Citizens Bank.

On July 5, Harper announced that he will participate in the derby if he finds the right pitcher to throw to him.

Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury believes that if Harper participates he is in it to win it.

“I think with the game being in Philadelphia, the derby being in Philadelphia, and his personality, and the fact that Kyle Schwarber is expected to be in it after leading the National League in home runs last year, leading the majors in home runs now, I think it sets up to be almost as exciting as the game,” Salisbury said. “But Bryce is on the fence. He says he has to find the right pitcher, somebody he can trust.”

As of today, there are only two confirmed participants for this year’s Home Run Derby. Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero and New York Yankee’s Ben Rice. Both of the American League.

The 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place on July 13 at 8 P.M. EST.