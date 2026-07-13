NL East Rival Pitcher Sends Message to Phillies’ Zach Wheeler About All-Star Game

Although the Philadelphia Phillies have six deserving All-Stars this season, all the buzz is about starting pitcher Zack Wheeler not making the cut.

This season, Wheeler is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts.

Wheeler has been open about his distain toward the MLB for not getting selected to play for the National League team in his home stadium. The discourse amongst this controversy has even gotten NL East rival pitcher Chris Sale speaking out about the matter.

Chris Sale Says That Zack Wheeler Not Making the NL All-Star Team is a ‘Head Scratcher’

As the All-Star festivities begin on Monday, July 13, Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale joined Foul Territory to discuss Zack Wheeler’s All-Star snub this season.

“I think he’s one of the best pitchers of our game…” Sale said in an interview. “I think if we were to just look at his stat lines by itself… it’s a head scratcher to say the least. His numbers are better than mine, and I’m sitting here. I’ll leave it at that.”

Sale is 9-6 this season with a 2.20 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts in 98 innings. His numbers are eerily similar to Wheeler’s, the biggest difference being the amount of innings and strikeouts from Sale.

Sale and Wheeler have been competing as NL East rivals for three seasons now, and are at the top of their game even deep into their careers.

Wheeler returned to pitching on April 25 after a thoracic outlet decompression surgery to remove a blood clot near his right shoulder. Sale credits Wheeler for his ability to bounce back in such an impressive way after suffering a life threatening injury.

After not initially getting a selection to the NL All-Star team, the league reached out to Wheeler to offer him a late pick to replace other pitchers. Wheeler declined stating he did not want to be a “fifth option”.

“I’m not going to be disrespected,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler even said that he would have pitched on Tuesday’s All-Star game despite pitching on Sunday against Detroit.