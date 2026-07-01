Phillies Ace Cristopher Sanchez Strengthens All-Star Start Case vs. Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez made his bid to start the All-Star Game. The left-hander blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates for seven innings in an 8-0 Phillies win.

The All-Star Game will be hosted by Philadelphia this season, giving Sanchez the chance to start in front of his home fans. The left-hander spoke on that possibility with the media after the game, including NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Diego D’Aniello Perez serving as the interpreter.

“Another goal, another dream come true. When you think about it, in this beautiful city, I think the fans deserve that and even more.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ultimately has the decision of who starts the game. Sanchez’s last start before the break is set for July 11, so the All-Star Game would serve as a glorified bullpen session on two days’ rest.

Cristopher Sanchez’s Case to Start the All-Star Game

Sanchez finished the 2025 season as the runner-up to Paul Skenes in the National League Cy Young voting. The left-hander carried all 30 second-place votes.

He’s picked up right where he left off in 2026. In 18 starts, Sanchez is 10-3 with a 2.00 ERA and 4.2 fWAR. The Phillies are 13-5 in his starts.

His 13 quality starts and 117 innings lead all MLB pitchers through June. Looking at the rate stats, his 72% quality start rate and average Game Score of 62.7 both rank fourth among qualified pitchers. He’s consistently pitched deep into games, getting into the sixth inning in 17 of 18 starts.

Sanchez is one of the frontrunners for the Cy Young Award, along with Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. Misiorowski is breaking velocity records and hitters alike, showcasing a dominance not seen from a right-hander since Pedro Martinez from 1999-2002.

If the game were played in a different venue, the Brewers right-hander might have had an open-and-shut case to start.

Sanchez might not be the only Phillies player that could start the All-Star Game. Outfielder Brandon Marsh has gotten huge support in the fan voting and is currently leading his position. The All-Star Game starters in the field will be revealed after Phase 2 of the fan vote ends on July 2.

Don Mattingly on Cristopher Sanchez Starting the All-Star Game

Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly was one of two coaches that Dave Roberts invited to his All-Star Game coaching staff. Mattingly will obviously lobby his successor on the Dodgers to start his guy in front of his home fans.

“He’s been great,” said Mattingly to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He’s throwing the ball well. Obviously, you can make a case for him.”

The Phillies manager downplayed the All-Star Game start a little bit and elected to focus on the consistency Cristopher Sanchez has given him every fifth day. But he ended that statement by saying how nice an honor it would be for his left-hander to start the game.

Mattingly is no stranger to this situation. He oversaw Clayton Kershaw’s best years as the Dodgers’ manager. Kershaw’s lone start came in 2022, when the game was hosted in Los Angeles. But considering the circumstances are similar, it would be a shock if Sanchez is not the starter.