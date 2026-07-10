Phillies Manager Hints at Kyle Schwarber’s Home Run Derby Plans After Reds Win

For the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby, there have been six confirmed participants. Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper announced earlier that he’d participate.

After their 1-0 win to clinch a series win over the Cincinnati Reds, interim manager Don Mattingly spoke about Harper’s participation in the derby.

“I’m glad he’s doing it, especially in Philly,” said Mattingly on NBC Sports Philadelphia’s postgame coverage.

Mattingly also had a slip of the tongue, hinting that both Harper and Kyle Schwarber will be in it. The media corrected the Phillies manager that Schwarber had not announced yet.

“I thought Kyle was going to do it, but maybe he’s waiting to make sure everything’s good.”

Schwarber had indicated that he’d participate in the Home Run Derby, but on the condition that his back feels better. He was scratched out of the lineup for a game during their series against the Washington Nationals on June 23. He had a pinch-hit appearance in the following game.

The derby will take place on Monday, July 13. With only two participants unaccounted for, it may be more a question of when Schwarber will announce his decision. The Phillies’ designated hitter leads all MLB hitters with 32 home runs on the season.