Phillies Manager Provides Kyle Schwarber Injury Update After Nationals Win

The Philadelphia Phillies scratched Kyle Schwarber minutes before their game against the Washington Nationals with lower back tightness. Despite losing their best power bat, the Phillies stunned the Nationals with eight runs in the ninth inning for a 14-9 win.

After the game, interim manager Don Mattingly gave reporters, including Matt Gelb of The Athletic, an update on Schwarber. The Phillies’ star slugger’s back tightened up just before first pitch, but Mattingly has no larger concern. His exit from the lineup was more precautionary than anything else.

The Phillies will wait until the next day to see how well Schwarber’s back responds. Since he’s the most potent bat in their lineup, the club can ill-afford an extended absence.

Schwarber is on track for the best season of his career, slashing .252/.365/.594 with an MLB-leading 29 home runs. His offense rates as 60% more productive than the average hitter, with FanGraphs crediting him with a 160 wRC+.

Edmundo Sosa Excels in Relief of Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber was in the Phillies’ starting lineup as the designated hitter. However, his scratch meant that Edmundo Sosa had to play. The utility infielder stepped up for the Phillies, with two extra-base hits and five RBI.

With Philadelphia trailing 5-0, Sosa drove in the team’s first three runs to get it close. He homered in the fifth off Zack Littell, then legged out a potential double play in the seventh. He added a two-run double in the ninth inning to blow the game open.

Sosa ended up taking the field in the final two innings. Mattingly pinch-ran for third baseman Bohm, who represented the tying run. Pinch-runner Garrett Stubbs later scored on J.T. Realmuto’s bases-clearing double that gave Philadelphia a 6-5 lead.

With Bohm out of the lineup, the Phillies sacrificed the designated hitter. Sosa ended up finishing the game at third base.

This hasn’t been a great season for Sosa. He entered this game hitting just .231 with a .649 OPS. His lack of production at the plate has hurt the Phillies against left-handers this season.

But perhaps this game is what the veteran infielder needs to start a hot streak. The club would certainly welcome it, given its 12-18 record against left-handed starters this season.