Philadelphia Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa Announces Update After Early Exit From Braves Game

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa exited Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning with an apparent injury.

Sosa beat out a groundball to shortstop. He was limping as he ran through the first base bag, then left the game with a trainer.

Third Baseman Edmundo Sosa Exits Phillies-Braves Game With Injury: Latest Updates

There aren’t any updates on Sosa’s injury yet. This post will be updated with the latest information on the situation.

Derek Hill pinch-ran for Sosa. Hill moved to right field. Bryce Harper moved from first base to right field. Alec Bohm moved from first base to third base.

Update:

From Phillies Nation’s Destiny Lugardo on X: Edmundo Sosa said after the game that it’s not his groin that’s bothering him. It’s more of his left inner thigh area. He hopes to be ready to play tomorrow.

Braves-Phillies Series Already a Classic

The Braves won Game 1 of the Wild Card Series 5-3 on Tuesday. Braves third baseman Austin Riley hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give Atlanta the 5-3 lead.

The Phillies must win today in order to stay alive. If the Braves win, Atlanta will advance to the National League Division Series.

As this is being written, the game is tied 3-3 in the tenth inning.

Update: Alec Bohm hits a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning, giving the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

Update: Phillies won 4-3.

Bryce Harper hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Matt Olson tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning.

Drake Baldwin hit an RBI double on a ball that Harper misplayed in right field, giving the Braves a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning. Matt Olson added another run on a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber and Harper hit back-to-back homers, tying the game 3-3.

Looking at Edmundo Sosa

Sosa posted 1.0 bWAR and a .712 OPS with nine home runs and 44 RBI over 84 games during the regular season.

He has eight years of big-league experience. He has spent the last five seasons with the Phillies and will be a free agent at the end of the season.