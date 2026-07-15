‘Free Mike Trout!’: Sportscaster Says It’s Time for the Phillies and Angels to Make a Trade

With the All-Star break in full swing, there have been plenty of opportunities to discuss trade deadline possibilities with MLB’s finest. That includes Angels‘ Mike Trout and the rumors swirling around the Philadelphia Phillies.

Trout, 34, is in the midst of a Hall of Fame career. This season, he’s managed to stay healthy and on the field.

Through 283 at-bats, he has 2.8 Baseball Reference WAR, a slash line of .237/.390/.437, and an OPS of .837.

Those numbers landed Trout in his 12th All-Star Game, and some reporters couldn’t contain their Philly excitement.

With the proceeds being held in the city of brotherly love, it was obvious Trout was going to be questioned.

One New York reporter was specifically infatuated with the circumstances.

Adam Schein Says Mike Trout Needs to be a Phillie

Adam Schein, a national sports reporter, recently made a post on Instagram. He discussed the Trout/Philadelphia situation.

“Mike Trout was in attendance last night,” Schein said, in reference to the Home Run Derby. “Maybe those rabid fans in Philly would like to see him come back and play close to home. He was asked about it…”

Trout said, “I hear this a lot. [As] I said, I enjoy coming to Philly. I’m an Angel; obviously, I got a no-trade clause. So, it’s ultimately my decision. But I love Philly, so…”

Schein came to one conclusion and one conclusion only: “Free Mike Trout!!!”

“I thought what he said and what he didn’t say was noteworthy. We’ve talked about this on ‘Schein Time.’ The Angels are the worst. Worst owner in sports, worst owner in baseball. And it’s sad. Mike Trout did something great, and he said he idolizes Derek Jeter. And Jeter stayed with the Yankees his entire career. So he would be reluctant to give Trout advice, but Jeter does think staying in one place is special. And I know that Trout thinks that as well. …

“I don’t think when you factor in injuries and contract, that there’s gonna be multiple suitors lined up here to trade for Mike Trout. The only exception is Philly. It’s gotta be Philly! …

“See, Mike Trout is unbelievable. Mike Trout is sensational. To me, he had the greatest start to a career in the history of Major League Baseball. I don’t think there’s any question about that. I am praying to the sports Gods that Mike Trout gets out.”

Phillies/Angels Right Now

The Phillies find themselves at 54-43 at the break, only two games behind the Braves in the NL East.

The Angels are a dismal 38-59, in the cellar of the AL West.

Trout has been one of the only bright spots on a barn-burner of an Angels roster, yet another wasted year in Orange County.

With the Phillies losing outfielder Adolis Garcia to injury, Trout has a spot readily available to slot right in.

Trout is still an All-Star and provides a potent presence in any lineup.

Time will only tell if Trout is to be moved, but if there were ever a time, it is now.