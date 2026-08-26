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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News During Mariners Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will be facing the Seattle Mariners in their series finale on Wednesday. The Phillies will certainly be looking to get back in the win column in this one, as they have lost each of their last two games to Seattle.

Following their 4-1 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday, Philadelphia is making some changes to their lineup for the series finale. This includes a notable one with veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Change

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 5: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nationals defeated the Phillies 10-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After not starting in the Phillies’ most recent game against the Mariners, Realmuto is returning to their lineup for the series finale. He is set to be back behind the plate and will be batting eighth for the National League East club.

With Realmuto returning, catcher Garrett Stubbs will be coming out of the lineup.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their game against the Mariners.

K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF

Realmuto Looking to Keep Hitting Streak Alive in Return

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the dugout after Kyle Schwarber hit a sacrifice fly to score a run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on August 17, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Realmuto has had a bit of a down year in 2026, but he has been heating up as of late for Philadelphia. He has hits in each of his last four appearances, where he has gone 6-for-13 over that span. Now, the three-time All-Star will be looking to keep this kind of play up from here.

In 98 games so far this season with Philadelphia, Realmuto has posted nine home runs, 44 RBI, and a .225 batting average.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News During Mariners Series

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