Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto News During Mariners Series

The Philadelphia Phillies will be facing the Seattle Mariners in their series finale on Wednesday. The Phillies will certainly be looking to get back in the win column in this one, as they have lost each of their last two games to Seattle.

Following their 4-1 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday, Philadelphia is making some changes to their lineup for the series finale. This includes a notable one with veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Change

After not starting in the Phillies’ most recent game against the Mariners, Realmuto is returning to their lineup for the series finale. He is set to be back behind the plate and will be batting eighth for the National League East club.

With Realmuto returning, catcher Garrett Stubbs will be coming out of the lineup.

Here is the Phillies’ full batting order for their game against the Mariners.

K. Schwarber DH

T. Turner SS

B. Harper RF

L. Arraez 2B

A. Bohm 1B

B. Stott 3B

B. Marsh LF

J. Realmuto C

J. Crawford CF

Realmuto Looking to Keep Hitting Streak Alive in Return

Realmuto has had a bit of a down year in 2026, but he has been heating up as of late for Philadelphia. He has hits in each of his last four appearances, where he has gone 6-for-13 over that span. Now, the three-time All-Star will be looking to keep this kind of play up from here.

In 98 games so far this season with Philadelphia, Realmuto has posted nine home runs, 44 RBI, and a .225 batting average.