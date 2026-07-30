Phillies Linked to Several Blue Jays Trade Candidates Before Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is drawing near, and moves are beginning to be made. Teams are making their final calls on whether they will be buyers or sellers, with the Philadelphia Phillies appearing set to be buyers and the Toronto Blue Jays looking like sellers. With rumors swirling, it looks like these two teams may wind up making a deal with each other.

The Blue Jays have a handful of valuable veterans that will likely be on the move, which is great news for the Phillies, because they have some serious needs in the outfield and their pitching staff as a whole. With guys like Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, and George Springer all set to potentially be dealt, Philadelphia could wind up pouncing on several of Toronto’s trade candidates.

Phillies, Blue Jays Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

After making a run to the World Series last year, the Blue Jays have struggled to replicate their success from last season. With a 50-59 record, Toronto is sitting at the bottom of the American League East, and while it doesn’t need a full reset, it could benefit from unloading players who may not return to the club over the offseason.

The Phillies, on the other hand, have managed to overcome a horrid start to the regular season and reemerge as a wild-card contender in the National League. While Philly is in better shape than it was to begin the year, this is a very unbalanced roster, with its star players doing the majority of the heavy lifting. Come playoff time, that won’t be sustainable.

On paper at least, the Blue Jays have several guys who look like perfect fits for the Phillies. In addition to the three guys mentioned above, Jeff Hoffman and Daulton Varsho could also be headed for the exit door, and while nothing is close to being finalized yet, it looks like Toronto and Philadelphia could wind up making a deal with each other before the deadline strikes.

“The Blue Jays & Phillies are emerging as trade partners, as I reported on MLB Network,” Jon Morosi shared in a post on X. “Philly has multiple needs. Toronto has available veterans in those areas: Gausman, Bieber, Hoffman, Springer, Varsho. As spring complex neighbors, Jays execs know Phillies prospects well.”

What Could a Phillies, Blue Jays Trade Look Like?

Philly could kill two birds with one stone by picking up some pitching and outfield help in one deal with Toronto. The outfield is arguably the team’s biggest area of need, which makes Varsho a clean fit as he enjoys another solid season (.247 BA, 7 HR, 26 RBI, .691 OPS). The starting rotation needs another reliable innings eater, so maybe Gausman or Bieber could be picked up, too.

The cost for these guys would be steep, as the Phillies would almost certainly have to give up a pair of top-15 prospects at the very least in order to get the ball rolling. Philadelphia’s front office needs to determine how aggressive it wants to be at the deadline, but with Dave Dombrowski leading the way, expect the team to make a big move or two in an effort to bolster its playoff hopes as we come down the home stretch of the 2026 campaign.