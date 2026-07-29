Blue Jays Team Chemistry Weakened, Admits Kevin Gausman

According to Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher and clubhouse leader Kevin Gausman, the team’s chemistry has weakened this season.

The Blue Jays made it to Game 7 of the World Series last year, ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers heartbreakingly.

The team was extremely close-knit last year, and it showed on the field, as players always had smiles on their faces and appeared to be having plenty of fun in the dugout. The results were undeniable, as the Blue Jays came within one run of winning the World Series.

But this year, things have changed, as the Blue Jays currently have a 49-59 record and are most likely not going to make the playoffs.

In Gausman’s opinion, things are just a lot different, and the team’s chemistry is one of the things that has changed.

Kevin Gausman Admits Team Chemistry is Different

Speaking to veteran Blue Jays reporter Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star on the latest edition of the “Deep Left Field” podcast, Gausman admitted that the team’s chemistry this year is lacking compared to what it was last season.

“We’re just not nearly as close-knit of a group as we were last year. Every single person here is frustrated, annoyed, mad, but it is what it is. This is the group we’ve got. I still believe in every single guy in that room, and the staff that’s leading them,” Gausman said.

In Gausman’s opinion, losing veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt and having Max Scherzer injured for much of this season could be reasons why the team chemistry feels lessened.

“I don’t think we necessarily have the characters we’ve had in the past. Max (Scherzer) hasn’t been around as much. I think losing (Chris Bassitt to the Baltimore Orioles) was maybe a little bit bigger of a loss than we all thought it would be,” Gausman said.

Ernie Clement Agrees With Kevin Gausman

Not only did Gausman suggest that the Blue Jays’ team chemistry has changed this year, but so did All-Star second baseman Ernie Clement.

“There are definitely some differences (from last year). It’s just a different team, it’s just a different group. I don’t know if (we’re) not as close, but it’s just different. I don’t really know how to explain it,” Clement said.

“(Bassitt) and Bo (Bichette, now a New York Met) are two guys who had been around. They knew how to win. Any clubhouse wants guys like that and misses guys like that.”

Outfielder Myles Straw also admitted that last year’s Blue Jays players would hang out after the games together, but he hasn’t seen that this year.

“We haven’t really done as much off the field or even after the game sometimes. We used to go hang out in each other’s (hotel) rooms and just chat, whether it was an hour, 30 minutes, a couple hours. But you know, sometimes guys are just different, like to do their own thing. There’s not a problem with that. You can say that may be a difference,” Straw said.

With the MLB trade deadline coming up on August 3, more changes are surely coming to the Blue Jays clubhouse, as Gausman might not be part of the team if the front office decides to move him after a lost season.