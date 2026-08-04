Phillies’ Top Trade Deadline Pickup Shares Impressions of Philadelphia Before Nationals Game

The main prize at the trade deadline for the Philadelphia Phillies is All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. Arraez reported to the team at Citizens Bank Park on August 4 and spoke with the media for the first time.

“I faced these guys in 2023, when I hit for my first cycle,” Arraez told 94WIP’s Dave Uram. “I remember in the playoff game, they beat us; I was with Miami. The fans were so loud, and I’ll never forget.”

What Arraez is referring to is the Phillies’ sweep of the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card series. Philadelphia had won its first six home games of that postseason, going all the way to Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Citizens Bank Park is one of the toughest venues for a visitor to play in, especially in the postseason. The Phillies’ passionate fan base can be loud and unrelenting at times, which can intimidate some opponents.

Luis Arraez Addresses Media Before Phillies Debut

This isn’t the first time Luis Arraez has been traded in his career. But it will be the first time playing for an organization with the type of expectations the Phillies carry every season.

Arraez told Dave Uram that he brings energy to the club.

“I just want to go out there and try to put my energy every single day. If I see somebody sleeping, I say, ‘Hey, let’s go. Let’s win this game!'”

In addition to his energy, Arraez provides perhaps the best bat-to-ball skills in the league. Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly compared the newest Phillies second baseman to Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Wade Boggs in that department.

It’s those bat-to-ball skills that have consistently placed him near the top of batting average leaderboards the past five seasons. Arraez entered the Phillies game against the Washington Nationals with a National League-leading .324 average.

Arraez is in the lineup, batting fourth and playing second base in his Phillies debut.

Luis Arraez Delivers Great First Impression in Phillies Debut

Luis Arraez wasted no time making a great first impression on the Phillies. Arraez was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd before taking his first at-bat, per Uram.

It didn’t take long for him to give fans something more to cheer for. He lined a single to left-center, driving in Trea Turner to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in his first at-bat. Arraez matched the moment with an emotional celebration towards his new teammates in the first base dugout.

The Phillies will be hoping that Arraez injects energy into a very streaky lineup. While the National League East division lead has grown due to their slow start out of the break, Philadelphia is hoping to make a postseason run.