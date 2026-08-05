Luis Arraez Leaves Strong First Impression in Phillies Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies turned to Luis Arraez to upgrade their starting lineup ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The 29-year-old collected two hits and drove in two runs in the Phillies’ 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

It left a strong first impression on Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly.

“That was nice,” Mattingly told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the win. “Just good to see what Luis, what he brings, just the energy he plays with. And to get off to a good start like that, that’s nice.”

Arraez mentioned energy as something he brings every day when he first spoke with the Philadelphia media before the game.

Don Mattingly on Luis Arraez’s Value to the Phillies

Luis Arraez adds a different dimension to the Phillies lineup. He adds a grinder to their lineup, someone who will put the bat to the ball and rack up hits.

“He’s not afraid to take a pitch, not afraid to get in a count, not afraid to hit with a strike,” said Mattingly. “You can tell the confidence he has when he’s taking certain pitches, not afraid to go right away either. It’s just a guy who knows what he’s doing up there.”

After getting a standing ovation ahead of his first Phillies at-bat, Arraez showed his new fan base what he does best. He singled home Trea Turner to give his team all the runs they needed to beat the Nationals. Following that single, he celebrated in front of his new teammates.

“I think that anyone who plays with energy is infectious for your club. So you love guys who play like that.

“Anywhere I’ve seen in the past, it looks the same. It’s always energy. So that’s very important.”

The Phillies fed off that emotion and energy, cruising to an easy win over the Nationals. They’ve now won four straight after losing 10 of their first 13 games out of the All-Star break.

After his two-hit performance, Arraez is hitting .325 on the season. He’s seeking his fourth career batting title in the past five seasons. He entered the game holding the National League’s highest average.

Phillies Teammates React to Luis Arraez’s Debut

The Phillies got to see firsthand what makes Luis Arraez such an accomplished hitter. He gave the team an early boost in the game, driving in Trea Turner twice in the first three innings.

Arraez’s newest teammates in Philadelphia spoke about what he brings to their team.

“He’s that type of player,” said Bryce Harper. “He’s going to bring the emotion; he’s going to bring the fire as well. He plays like that every day. It’s exciting to have him on our side.”

Jesus Luzardo was a teammate of Arraez with the Miami Marlins in 2023 and 2024.

“I’ve known him for a long time; that’s what he does,” said Luzardo. “He’s going to get his knocks, but the energy he brings to the clubhouse, the dugout, on the field. He just keeps it light, and I love to have him here. So I couldn’t be happier.”