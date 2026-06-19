Phillies Massive 5-Player MLB Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

There are very conflicting reports surrounding Tarik Skubal and his trade status on the Detroit Tigers right now, but that has not stopped speculation from taking place, and it especially hasn’t stopped huge MLB mock trade ideas from pouring in.

A recent trade prediction by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline sees the Philadelphia Phillies landing Tarik Skubal, but it’s going to take a massive haul. At least, for the Phillies, they are thought to be real players in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, and could end up landing the 2X AL Cy Young southpaw.

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Phillies Trade Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

Per Christopher Kline, in a recent MLB mock trade idea, the Phillies are predicted to land Tigers’ starter Tarik Skubal for a huge prospect haul that includes: RHP Gage Wood, 2B Aroon Escobar, OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., and RHP Alex McFarlane.

I mean, that’s a pretty big haul for one MLB player (who could end up being just a rental), but the Phillies would actually put themselves in a good position to re-sign Tarik Skubal due to their savvy spending habits.

Here is why Kline believes this deal could work:

“The Phillies will have a tough time outbidding the Dodgers and other top contenders with deep farm systems. That said, if Dave Dombrowski is aggressive enough, Philadelphia can at least put a compelling offer on the table. There’s a world in which Andrew Painter or current No. 1 prospect Aidan Miller enters the equation, but Philadelphia would probably prefer to avoid that.”

Gage Wood has actually been really good in the minors, and as the Phillies No.2 prospect, he’s the centerpiece of this deal. Gabriel Rincones Jr. has seen limited MLB time this season, but he also seems to be a soon-to-be ‘full-time’ MLB player.

Look, it may seem like a big trade haul, but remember, this is Tarik Skubal we’re talking about. He’s a top-five player in MLB right now, and perhaps there’s no MLB players who have more value to their team than Tarik Skubal right now, and the proof is in the pudding.

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The Million-Dollar Tarik Skubal Question Remains the Same

The million-dollar Tarik Skubal question remains the same; Will the Tigers actually trade their 2X AL Cy Young ace?

All the factors (contract status, team not extending him, falling out of playoff contention) would point to the answer being yes, but of course, it’s always more complicated then surface-level factors.

Skubal actually just returned from the IL this past week, and currently holds an ERA of 2.81 over 48 innings pitched with 49 strikeouts.

While he may not win the Cy Young this season, Skubal is still expected to earn the highest contract ever for a pitcher this winter.

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