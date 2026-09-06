Ex-Phillies Outfielder Cut by New Team After 41 Games

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler is back on the waiver wire. The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that they’ve designated Kepler for assignment.

Kepler, 33, was a member of the Phillies’ 2025 outfield. Philadelphia signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency after 10 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Used primarily as a platoon bat, he slashed .216/.300/.391 with 18 home runs for Philadelphia.

Ultimately, Kepler’s deal with the Phillies proved to be one of many failed one-year gambles under president of operations Dave Dombrowski.

The club decided to move on and signed Adolis Garcia to a similar contract. Garcia suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in June.

Diamondbacks DFA Max Kepler After 41 Games

Following his one season in Philadelphia, Max Kepler was hit with an 80-game suspension after failing a drug test. He signed a major league deal with the Diamondbacks right before the suspension ended. Arizona had been looking to add left-handed impact to their lineup.

However, he didn’t last very long in Arizona. In 41 games, Kepler hit just .209 with two home runs and a .565 OPS. His PED suspension also rendered him ineligible for postseason play.

With that in mind, Arizona sought a more permanent upgrade. They acquired outfielder Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals on deadline day. Kepler’s struggles at the plate, plus the Nootbaar trade, likely spelled the end of his tenure in Arizona.

Kepler will go through the typical DFA process. He’ll likely be released by the Diamondbacks within the next five days. More or less, his 2026 season is virtually over given his ineligibility for postseason play.

There will be a lot of speculation on Max Kepler’s future. The 33-year-old crossed the 10-year service time threshold while with the Diamondbacks. That means he gets the full benefits from the MLBPA.

It could come down to how much more Kepler wants to play. He’s unlikely to get a major league deal this offseason. The question will be if he’s willing to grind through a Triple-A assignment to have another crack at the big leagues.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies outfield situation got to the point where the team needed a creative solution to improve their lineup. The club acquired three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

That led to a major defensive alignment change. The most notable one was first baseman Bryce Harper returning to the outfield for the first time since 2022.

The Phillies are benefiting from this improvement. Since the start of August, they are 23-9. They’re locked in a race for the National League’s top Wild Card spot, with a remote chance of winning the NL East division.

They’re currently in a stretch of games that could decide that. The Phillies are the third of seven games between themselves and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. The final five contests between the two rivals could decide who takes the division.