MLB World Reacts to Bryce Harper Moment in Phillies-Braves Game

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper made a crucial mistake in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

With runners on first and second base and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Braves DH Drake Baldwin hit a deep fly ball to right field. Harper misplayed the ball, allowing Baldwin to reach on a double and a run to score, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

The Braves added another run in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Matt Olson.

If the Phillies lose today, they will be eliminated from the postseason. If they come back, there will be a Game 3 tomorrow.

MLB World Reacts to Bryce Harper’s Defensive Gaffe in Phillies-Braves Game

@MattGelb: With the season in the balance, Bryce Harper misplays a ball in right field that is scored a double. The Phillies’ defense has hurt them all season; a fitting way for this to perhaps end. Cris Sánchez threw a career-high 116 pitches.

@CrosbyBaseball: BRYCE HARPER DIDN’T PLAY THIS FLY BALL, IT PLAYED HIM! BRAVES LEAD!!!!!

@BaseballWRLD_: BRYCE HARPER MIGHT HAVE JUST ENDED THE PHILLIES SEASON

@GrantPaulsen: Bryce Harper just misplayed a ball in right field allowing the Braves to take a two-run lead in the 8th inning. The Phillies are in big trouble.

Bryce Harper Redeems Himself

In the top of the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run, making it a 3-2 game.

Harper immediately followed with a game-tying solo home run.

@JordonEly: That’s one way to redeem yourself 😂

@EKlamnara: Bryce I apologize for taking your name in vain about 5 minutes ago…