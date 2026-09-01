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MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Trading Veteran To White Sox

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Monday.

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on August 31): “Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1. The 38-year-old rejoins the Sox after spending parts of 2026 with the Mets, O’s and Phils.”

Pham did not play in an MLB game for the Phillies.

He appeared in nine games for the New York Mets earlier this year.

The 38-year-old spent part of one season with the White Sox (2024).

MLB World Reacts To Phillies-White Sox Deal

GettyTommy Pham #39 of the New York Mets in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Here’s what people were saying:

Mitch Rupert: “The Phillies are able to make this trade because Pham is not on the 40-man roster. Pham is 1-for-25 with Lehigh Valley since he and Reds outfielder Dane Myers had their social spat a week ago”

Matt Gelb: “Phillies will go with a third catcher, Rafael Marchán, with expanded September roster beginning Tuesday.”

@ah_pod: “I was just reminded Tommy Pham was in the Phillies’ system a short time ago. I had already forgotten again.”

@jazayerli: “The White Sox have had a 2024 Royals feel to them all season, but literally acquiring Tommy Pham on August 31st? They should see if Yuli Gurriel is available too.”

GettyTommy Pham #22 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Chuck Garfien: “If the White Sox want to make some noise in the playoffs, give me a bench guy like Tommy Pham. His career numbers in the playoffs: .315/.331/.492 with 6 HRs in 37 games.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Phillies had been shopping Pham for the past week with Pham’s minor-league stint coming to an end”

Courtney Finnicum: “Depends who you talk to when it comes to Tommy Pham. However, it is a little weird that they’re bringing him in to this particular White Sox clubhouse.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Trading Veteran To White Sox

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