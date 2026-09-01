MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies Trading Veteran To White Sox

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

They are coming off a 2-1 win on Monday.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on August 31): “Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. Pham is expected to join the White Sox when rosters expand Sept. 1. The 38-year-old rejoins the Sox after spending parts of 2026 with the Mets, O’s and Phils.”

Pham did not play in an MLB game for the Phillies.

He appeared in nine games for the New York Mets earlier this year.

The 38-year-old spent part of one season with the White Sox (2024).

MLB World Reacts To Phillies-White Sox Deal

Here’s what people were saying:

Mitch Rupert: “The Phillies are able to make this trade because Pham is not on the 40-man roster. Pham is 1-for-25 with Lehigh Valley since he and Reds outfielder Dane Myers had their social spat a week ago”

Matt Gelb: “Phillies will go with a third catcher, Rafael Marchán, with expanded September roster beginning Tuesday.”

@ah_pod: “I was just reminded Tommy Pham was in the Phillies’ system a short time ago. I had already forgotten again.”

@jazayerli: “The White Sox have had a 2024 Royals feel to them all season, but literally acquiring Tommy Pham on August 31st? They should see if Yuli Gurriel is available too.”

Chuck Garfien: “If the White Sox want to make some noise in the playoffs, give me a bench guy like Tommy Pham. His career numbers in the playoffs: .315/.331/.492 with 6 HRs in 37 games.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Phillies had been shopping Pham for the past week with Pham’s minor-league stint coming to an end”

Courtney Finnicum: “Depends who you talk to when it comes to Tommy Pham. However, it is a little weird that they’re bringing him in to this particular White Sox clubhouse.”