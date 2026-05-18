Philadelphia Phillies Announce Otto Kemp Decision Before Reds Series

The Philadelphia Phillies have announced a pair of roster moves before they start a series against the Cincinnati Reds at home. The Phillies, over the weekend, improved to 24-23, and are playing very good baseball since firing manager Rob Thomson.

Before the Reds series, the Phillies made a roster decision on utility player Otto Kemp.

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Phillies Recall Otto Kemp; Option Felix Reyes

The Phillies X account wrote (on May 18): “Prior to tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Phillies recalled INF/OF Otto Kemp from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 26-man roster, INF/OF Felix Reyes was optioned to Lehigh Valley following yesterday’s game.”

Otto Kemp has appeared in 10 games for the Phillies this series, but has not performed well.

Here are some social media reactions to the Phillies recalling him to the big leagues. They are harsh.

@jawnbomb: “Otto Kemp is a BUM. Leave him where he belongs, which is not on the Phillies roster”

#Phillies @JeffKerrPHL: ” Theare going to face two LH starters this week. Golden opportunity for Otto Kemp to become a consistent presence in the lineup. The plan was for Kemp to return at some point when he was demoted. This was best for Kemp and Felix Reyes — who needs ABs in Triple-A.”

@PhilliesNation: “The Phillies have recalled INF/OF Otto Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. INF/OF Felix Reyes was optioned to Lehigh Valley following yesterday’s game.”

A lot of comments under the Phillies decision to recall Otto Kemp are basically fans bashing how poor a player he is.

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Otto Kemp’s MLB Career

Otto Kemp is a 26-year-old MLB player who has appeared in part of two seasons. He debuted with the Phillies in 2025 and hit .234 with eight home runs and 11 doubles over 197 at-bats.

However, this season, in 20 at-bats, Kemp is hitting just .100 with zero XBH and just two hits. He hasn’t been able to hit at the big league level yet, but as Jeff Kerr indicates above, Kemp being recalled is likely so the Phillies have a right-handed pinch-hitter option off the bench.

Kemp is still searching for a home run this season.

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Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are still looking up to the Braves in the NL East, but they’ve crawled back from a dreaded start, which included a 10+ game losing streak in April/May.

Philadelphia is now just eight games back in the NL East, which is still a large deficit, but with Zack Wheeler back in the rotation and Christopher Sanchez starting to settle in, the Phillies are poised for a strong stretch of winning baseball.

Kyle Schwarber is also hitting home runs at an alarming rate, and Trea Turner/Bryce Harper have started to produce as well.