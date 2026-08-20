Philadelphia Phillies Announce Starting Pitchers for Series Against Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up a series sweep over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Now, while they have Thursday off, they have seemingly already announced their probable starting pitchers for their weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which begins Friday night, via MLB.com.

Phillies Announce Probable Starters

The Cardinals are wrapping up their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon, so they have yet to announce their starters for the weekend series.

Friday: LHP Jesús Luzardo (11-5, 3.23 ERA, 185 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Saturday: RHP Andrew Painter (2-8, 6.43 ERA, 71 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Sunday: LHP Cristopher Sanchez (16-4, 2.51 ERA, 187 strikeouts) vs. TBD

The Phillies’ pitching staff holds a collective 61-54 record this season while boasting a team 4.20 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 1,121 strikeouts across 1,015.2 innings.

They’ve held their opponents to a .251 batting average in a rotation that’s been headlined by Sanchez, followed by Zack Wheeler, who holds the best ERA on the team at 2.49.

Phillies Starting Pitching ERA since the All-Star Break: 2.10- Cristopher Sanchez

2.48- Jesus Luzardo

3.60- Aaron Nola

4.43- Andrew Painter

5.60- Zack Wheeler pic.twitter.com/66CBjwupaQ — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) August 20, 2026

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia has now managed back-to-back sweeps, winning six consecutive games to enter its weekend series with St. Louis at 70-58 overall as the team slowly inches closer to the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

They sit just 4.5 games back of the division lead, which was around nine games roughly a week ago.

Despite chasing the Braves in the division, they still currently hold a Wild Card spot. If the season ended today, they would have to go on the road to Wrigley Field for a best-of-three series against the Chicago Cubs, who are 74-54.