Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Decision Before Braves Game

As the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in a crucial four-game series on Friday night, the team has announced a last-minute lineup change involving Bryson Stott.

It’s a marquee matchup between two All-Star pitchers, Chris Sale and Christopher Sanchez, on Friday evening.

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Phillies’ Bryson Stott Scratched on Friday

Per @UnderdogMLB, infielder Bryson Stott has been scratched from the Phillies lineup on Friday.

Here is the updated order:

Updated Phillies: “9/4 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa 3B B. De La Cruz LF J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”

The Phillies announced that Bryston Stott has been scratched from the order due to a personal matter, so the hope is that everything is okay with Bryson and that he can return to the fold shortly.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bryson Stott This Season…

Bryson Stott has pretty much been an everyday player for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

Across 134 games and 466 total at-bats, he’s batting .255 with 10 home runs, 27 doubles, six triples, and an OPS+ of 96.

Stott is a 5-year MLB veteran and has remained with the Phillies for the entirety of his career.

Back to the Braves-Phillies series, which begins on Friday, it has major NL East implications, as the Phillies are trying to hunt the Braves down for first place in the division.

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