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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Decision Before Braves Game

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Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on September 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in a crucial four-game series on Friday night, the team has announced a last-minute lineup change involving Bryson Stott.

It’s a marquee matchup between two All-Star pitchers, Chris Sale and Christopher Sanchez, on Friday evening.

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Phillies’ Bryson Stott Scratched on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 31: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Per @UnderdogMLB, infielder Bryson Stott has been scratched from the Phillies lineup on Friday.

Here is the updated order:

Updated Phillies: “9/4 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa 3B B. De La Cruz LF J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”
The Phillies announced that Bryston Stott has been scratched from the order due to a personal matter, so the hope is that everything is okay with Bryson and that he can return to the fold shortly.
Edmundo Sosa will now play 3B, and Bryan De La Cruz slots in left field.
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Taking a Quick Look at Bryson Stott This Season…

2026 MLB Field of Dreams: Philadelphia Phillies v Minnesota Twins
GettyDYERSVILLE, IOWA – AUGUST 13: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins] at Field of Dreams on August 13, 2026 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Bryson Stott has pretty much been an everyday player for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

Across 134 games and 466 total at-bats, he’s batting .255 with 10 home runs, 27 doubles, six triples, and an OPS+ of 96.

Stott is a 5-year MLB veteran and has remained with the Phillies for the entirety of his career.

Back to the Braves-Phillies series, which begins on Friday, it has major NL East implications, as the Phillies are trying to hunt the Braves down for first place in the division.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Decision Before Braves Game

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