PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on September 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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As the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in a crucial four-game series on Friday night, the team has announced a last-minute lineup change involving Bryson Stott. It’s a marquee matchup between two All-Star pitchers, Chris Sale and Christopher Sanchez, on Friday evening. More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Fans React […]
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Sudden Bryson Stott Decision Before Braves Game