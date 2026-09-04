Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Decision Ahead of Braves Series

Philadelphia Phillies fans seem to be getting fed up with Trea Turner’s level of play lately.

Ahead of the Braves-Phillies series, which begins on Friday evening and features a high-class pitching matchup between Chris Sale and Christopher Sanchez, manager Don Mattingly has revealed the Phillies lineup ahead of game one of the crucial four-game set.

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Phillies Fans React to Trea Turner Lineup Decision

@UnderdogMLB helped reveal the Phillies lineup for Friday, September 4:

Phillies 9/4: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”

Here is also the lineup posted by the Philadelphia Phillies official X account:

Under the above post, several Phillies fans voiced their frustration with Trea Turner continuing to bat 2nd in the lineup:

@jfazli: “Trea Turner sucks bro. It’s crazy that he’s playing still yet alone batting 2nd. Just bc we don’t wanna admit that his contract was an insane mistake. Just bench him. Sosa at SS and de la Cruz in LF.”

@samuelw83343131: “Come on sit Turner down he nothing doing to help the Phillies right now wakeup Don”

@MaryBC0608: “Prediction: Turner will put me into afib.”

@RichHeinrich2: “I see f’ing Turner in the 2 hole again tonight. Come on Donnie grow a set and move Turner down in the lineup.”

@sluv0926: “I’m seeing Trey Turner strike out three times on back foot sliders from Ssle and it’s making me nauseous”

Trea Turner has pretty much hit 2nd in the Phillies’ order for the entire year.

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Taking a Look at Tre Turner’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Trea Turner isn’t having his best season at the plate thus far.

He’s batting .239 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI, and an OPS+ of 77.

Turner does strike out a lot (131), but he also has the most at-bats in the NL (550+).

Turner has also added 133 hits, 80+ runs scored, 23 doubles, and four triples to the Phillies offense.

While the Phillies are in a thick race for the NL east division crown, getting Turner going could pay dividends heading into October.

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