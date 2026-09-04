Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Alec Bohm Decision Before Braves Game

Perhaps the biggest series on the MLB slate this weekend is a four-game set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

This series has major NL East implications, and both teams are rolling with their ace (Chris Sale vs. Christopher Sanchez) in the series opener.

Before the Braves game on Friday, the Phillies announced their lineup, which features Alec Bohm.

There are some notable fan reactions to the decision.

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Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision for Game One Against Braves

Here is the full Philadelphia Phillies lineup for 9/4 against the Atlanta Braves, per @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 9/4: “K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper RF L. Arraez 2B A. Bohm 1B E. Sosa LF B. Stott 3B J. Realmuto C D. Hill CF C. Sánchez SP”

Here are some social media reactions to Alec Bohm:

@russmahrt: “Harper doesn’t trust Alec Bohm to be productive at all. It was obvious for a long time and even last week Harper tried stealing home with 2 outs and Bohm batting because he felt it was a better option than letting Bohm try to get a hit.”

Despite a lot of recent criticism surrounding Alec Bohm, he has performed much better for the Phillies in August and now into September.

@Hector394888836: “I wonder if this is almost a must win game”

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