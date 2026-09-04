PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 21: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a walk-off triple for the win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the tenth inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)
Here are some social media reactions to Alec Bohm:
@russmahrt: “Harper doesn’t trust Alec Bohm to be productive at all. It was obvious for a long time and even last week Harper tried stealing home with 2 outs and Bohm batting because he felt it was a better option than letting Bohm try to get a hit.”
Despite a lot of recent criticism surrounding Alec Bohm, he has performed much better for the Phillies in August and now into September.
@Hector394888836: “I wonder if this is almost a must win game”
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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Perhaps the biggest series on the MLB slate this weekend is a four-game set between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.This series has major NL East implications, and both teams are rolling with their ace (Chris Sale vs. Christopher Sanchez) in the series opener.Before the Braves game on Friday, the Phillies announced their lineup, which […]
Philadelphia Phillies Fans React to Alec Bohm Decision Before Braves Game