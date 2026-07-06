Philadelphia Phillies Make Heartfelt Post After Former MLB All-Star Player Passes Away

The Philadelphia Phillies lost a legend on Monday when the announcement was made that 10-year MLB veteran pitcher Al Holland had passed away.

He was 73 years old and played with the Phillies from 1983 to 1985.

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Al Holland):

“Holland was born in Roanoke, Virginia in 1952. After graduating high school, Holland attended North Carolina A&T State University, a historically black university in Greensboro, North Carolina. He played baseball and also football for the Aggies. His baseball performance led to interest from the professional ranks. Holland was drafted by the Rangers in 1974 and the Padres in 1975, but opted to stay in college in both instances. He later signed with the Pirates as an undrafted free agent.”

The Phillies’ social media account also made a heartfelt post about the passing.

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Philadelphia Phillies Send Deepest Condolences to the Holland Family

Here is the post that the Phillies X account curated regarding Al Holland’s passing:

“The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85. As a dominant closer, Al was an integral part of the team’s winning the National League pennant in 1983 and was an All-Star in 1984. The club and fans are forever grateful for his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind in Philadelphia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Al’s family, friends, and former teammates at this difficult time.”

The comments of that post feature several Phillies fans remembering Holland’s career, which was a good one:

@bethvalletti wrote: “My goodness Al Holland. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing”

@ThreeOnNoOuts: “Great reliever & a beloved & integral part of the Phillies family in the early eighties! Prayers to his loved ones. May Al RIP!”

@Akewusola_Herbs: “Rest in peace, Al Holland. An All Star on the field and forever a part of Phillies history. Thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

@davidwleslie: “Oh this one hurts – Al was such a good good dude to me. Gave me my first pair of metal spikes when I was a batboy when he was trying to get back to the majors with the Columbus Clippers . [Prayers] to his friends and family.”

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Al Holland’s MLB Career

Al Holland played in 10 MLB seasons (1977, 1979-1987). He played for the Phillies, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, California Angels, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Across 646 innings (mainly as a reliever), Holland posted an ERA of 2.98 with 513 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.207.

As a Phillies reliever, he tallied 194 innings pitched en route to 55 saves, 162 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.88 in a Phillies uniform. His lone All-Star campaign (1984) featured Al Hollan boasting an ERA of 3.39 across 98+ innings. Pitching 90+ innings as a reliever in today’s MLB is extremely hard, and Al Holland did it on multiple occasions in his career.

Heavy Sports extends its condolences to the Hollan family, his friends, and those who got to know and appreciate him over his 73 years on earth. May be Rest in Peace!